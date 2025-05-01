403
US, France Discuss Ukraine, Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 1 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday at the State Department, as the Ukraine peace process and Iran's nuclear program were discussed.
State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio emphasized the US commitment to working with France and European partners for lasting peace in Ukraine, commending France's role in rallying support. They also talked about securing the release of hostages in Gaza and reiterated their commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. (end)
amm
