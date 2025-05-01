403
US Stands In Solidarity With India, Supports Right To Defend: Hegseth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 1 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that his country stands in solidarity with India as he discussed recent attack by terrorists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said that Hegseth called Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to express his sympathies and condolences for the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in the recent attack in Pahalgam.
During the conversation, the Indian Defence Minister told the US Secretary of Defense that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.
"Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism," Singh said. The Indian minister also appealed to the international community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.
"The US Secretary of Defense reiterated full support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism. US stands in solidarity with India and supports India's right to defend itself," the statement said.
India and Pakistan relationship is going through a major test as New Delhi accused Islamabad of standing behind the deadly attack. Both countries have taken measures to downgrade diplomatic relationship, including reducing number of diplomats, closing major border crossing, suspending Indus Water Treaty and closing airspace. (end)
