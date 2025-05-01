Pakistani Nationals Asked To Apply Afresh For LT Visas

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a fresh set of guidelines for Pakistani nationals holding Long Term Visas (LTV) in India. The order, issued on April 28, mandates that all Pakistani nationals with an LTV who have not yet acquired Indian citizenship must reapply for their visa through the eFRRO portal. The new process aims to update records and ensure compliance with immigration regulations.
Pakistani nationals holding Long Term Visas are now required to submit a new application on the eFRRO portal between May 10, 2025, and July 10, 2025. Those who fail to submit their application within this period will face cancellation of their visa.
Documents Required for Reapplication:
Valid Long Term Visa Certificate – A copy of the current LTV certificate.
Passport-size Photograph – A recent photograph with a white background.
Proof of Address – Latest address details along with a copy of supporting documentation (e.g., utility bill, rental agreement).
Profession/Occupation/Religion Information – Details of the applicant's profession or occupation, and religion.
Indian Citizenship Application (If Applicable) – A copy of the application submitted for Indian citizenship, if applicable.
The reapplication procedure is designed to ensure that all Pakistani nationals who are residing in India under a Long Term Visa and have not yet become Indian citizens are properly registered. This new policy will be enforced through the eFRRO portal (accessible at ).
Key Dates:
Reapplication Start Date: May 10, 2025
Reapplication End Date: July 10, 2025
According to the order, Pakistani nationals who fail to reapply within the prescribed period will see their Long Term Visa status revoked.
Read Also
India-Pak Tensions: Fares Soar, Routes Disrupted
Backing India, Urging Restraint - What's the US Really Signalling?
The order has been disseminated to relevant authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration, and the Chief Secretaries of all State Governments and Union Territories. The government has urged all concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) to inform all affected individuals promptly.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01052025000215011059ID1109498366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment