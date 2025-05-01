Pakistani Nationals Asked To Apply Afresh For LT Visas

Pakistani nationals holding Long Term Visas are now required to submit a new application on the eFRRO portal between May 10, 2025, and July 10, 2025. Those who fail to submit their application within this period will face cancellation of their visa.

Documents Required for Reapplication:

The reapplication procedure is designed to ensure that all Pakistani nationals who are residing in India under a Long Term Visa and have not yet become Indian citizens are properly registered. This new policy will be enforced through the eFRRO portal (accessible at ).



Reapplication Start Date: May 10, 2025 Reapplication End Date: July 10, 2025

According to the order, Pakistani nationals who fail to reapply within the prescribed period will see their Long Term Visa status revoked.

The order has been disseminated to relevant authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration, and the Chief Secretaries of all State Governments and Union Territories. The government has urged all concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) to inform all affected individuals promptly.

