US Security Policy In Asia Shows Some Continuity In Sea Of Change

MENAFN - Asia Times) The first 100 days of the second Donald Trump Administration produced upheaval in many quarters, but one policy remains steady: building a regional defense architecture to deter aggression by China.

Further movement in this direction, however, is threatened by collateral damage from aspects of the new US government's approach to foreign policy that break with the pre-Trump era. Chief among these are the“tariff war” and alliance skepticism.

How did we get to where we are now? During the first Trump Administration (2017-2021), US policy toughened toward Beijing as Washington concluded that deep economic engagement with China was not working as planned.

Increased wealth was supposed to liberalize and pacify China. Instead, the Chinese government under Xi Jinping was increasingly authoritarian at home and aggressive abroad. The pandemic drew attention to America's dependence on Chinese supplies of vital supplies.

Trump's government characterized China as more of an adversary than a partner. The US imposed tariffs on some Chinese imports and began working to reroute global supply chains to reduce China's global economic centrality. At the same time, Trump expressed contempt for US alliances, arguing that allies benefited disproportionately while underpaying for US protection.

At the same time, Trump departed from the mainstream of postwar US foreign policy in important ways. He rejected American exceptionalism, sidelined liberal values as a lodestar for US foreign relationships and expressed affinity for authoritarian state leaders such as Xi, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Trump was highly critical of US global commitments, particularly the US alliances in both Europe and Asia. Instead of free trade, he touted tariffs as the solution to America's trade deficit.

President Joe Biden (2021-2025) extended and increased some of Trump's tariffs on China. His administration also placed restrictions on Chinese access to advanced technology and pressured other governments to do the same.

Biden, however, reversed Trump by returning to a more conventional view of alliances as force multipliers that produce a valuable if intangible strategic return on American investment.

The foreign policy of Trump II is dominated by two familiar themes from his first term: enthusiasm for tariffs and disdain for alliances. What is surprising is the intensity with which he has implemented those predilections.

The entire world is now under relatively high US tariffs (10%, compared with an average US rate of 2.5% in 2024 ) with the threat of much higher“reciprocal tariffs” that would kick in as soon as May .

And America has effectively abandoned NATO – by antagonizing Western Europe and Canada , by declaring that NATO members can no longer count on the US to defend them and by accommodating Russia despite Putin's aggression against Ukraine.