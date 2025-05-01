Summit County Judge Dismisses Charges Against School Counselor Maureen Flannagan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The charges, initially filed in 2023, alleged that Ms. Flannagan failed to fulfill her mandatory reporting obligations concerning a former physical education teacher at Summit Middle School. These allegations arose following an investigation into reports of inappropriate conduct by the teacher, who was later acquitted of all charges in a jury trial.

Attorney Bussey described Ms. Flannagan as a "longtime, well-respected counselor" and "an excellent employee" of the Summit School District. He commended the district attorney's office for reevaluating the case and deciding not to proceed "after all these months of this case hanging over Ms. Flannagan."

"It's important to know that charges like this are very difficult and challenging for an educator, especially in a lower-level position like Ms. Flannagan," Bussey said. "She was respected and well-liked by many-if not all. This was a burden she shouldn't have had to carry, but we're grateful that justice was served and the case was dismissed."

The dismissal underscores the complexities surrounding mandatory reporting laws and the responsibilities of educational professionals.

The Bussey Law Firm, P.C., known for its commitment to defending the rights of individuals facing criminal charges, provided unwavering support to Ms. Flannagan throughout the legal proceedings. The firm's dedication to upholding justice and ensuring fair treatment under the law was instrumental in achieving this favorable outcome.

For more information about The Bussey Law Firm, P.C., and its legal services, please visit or contact the office at (719) 475-2555.

About The Bussey Law Firm, P.C.:

Located in Colorado Springs, The Bussey Law Firm, P.C. is led by attorney Timothy Bussey, who brings over three decades of legal experience to his practice. The firm has an outstanding track record in criminal defense cases, DUI defense, and personal injury cases, providing dedicated and knowledgeable representation to clients throughout Colorado.

Contact:

The Bussey Law Firm, P.C.

12 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Phone: (719) 475-2555

Website:

SOURCE The Bussey Law Firm, P.C.