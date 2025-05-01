CEO Of The Wcaa Chad Newton To Receive LAHC Excellence And Great Achievements Award Annual Awards Gala

LAHC

Chief Executive Officer of the Wayne County Airport Authority Chad Newton to Receive LAHC Excellence and Great Achievements Award at 42nd Annual Awards Gala

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAHC-Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is proud to announce Chad Newton, A.A.E., ACE, ASC, Chief Executive Officer of the Wayne County Airport Authority, as the distinguished recipient of the LAHC Excellence and Great Achievements Award. The award will be presented at the organization's 42nd Annual Awards Gala, to be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at The Henry Hotel in Dearborn, Michigan.Chad Newton's decades-long career in public service, law enforcement, and airport leadership exemplifies the values of excellence, integrity, and transformative impact. As CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, Newton oversees operations at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Willow Run Airport, managing a $430 million annual budget and driving strategic direction for one of the busiest airport systems in the United States.With over 25 years of experience in airport operations and more than 31 years in law enforcement, Newton's leadership has been pivotal in elevating Detroit Metropolitan Airport to national acclaim. Under his guidance, DTW has received numerous honors for service excellence, including the prestigious J.D. Power Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2023 and the Airports Council International's Airport Service Quality Award multiple times.“Chad Newton is a shining example of what it means to lead with vision, discipline, and compassion,” said LAHC CEO Wassim Mahfouz.“His unwavering commitment to public service, from his time in the U.S. Army to his transformative work at the Wayne County Airport Authority, has not only elevated our region's global connectivity but also inspired countless professionals to pursue excellence in their fields. We are honored to recognize Chad's outstanding contributions to both the industry and our community.”Beyond his executive leadership, Newton is a dedicated educator and mentor, serving on the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents and teaching future leaders at institutions like Concordia University and Henry Ford College.The LAHC Excellence and Great Achievements Award celebrates individuals whose careers and civic contributions have significantly advanced the well-being and reputation of Southeast Michigan. Newton joins an esteemed list of past recipients who embody the spirit of leadership and service.For sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, or media inquiries, please contact LAHC at (313) 960-4007 or visitMedia Contact:LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping CommunitiesPhone: (313) 960-4007Email: ...Website:About LAHCLAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities by advancing the educational, social, health, and economic well-being of southeast Michigan residents. Serving over 60,000 individuals annually, LAHC provides programs that promote equity, opportunity, and community resilience.

