Goldpawnership Surpasses 100,000 Followers On Live Shopping Platform Whatnot

Goldpawnership 100k Followers on LIVE Shopping App Whatnot

Goldpawnership surpasses 100,000 followers on WhatNot. Buying & selling authentic luxury designer handbags, jewelry, watches, & accessories.

Lena Displays Designer Bags

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Goldpawnership, a leading reseller and buyer of authentic luxury designer handbags and accessories, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 followers on the interactive live shopping platform, Whatnot."Specializing in luxury designer handbags, jewelry, and accessories from brands such as Hermès, Goyard, Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada, and Gucci, Goldpawnership is committed to providing customers with access to authenticated and certified designer items in the finest condition within the second-hand marketplace," says Lena of Goldpawnership. "With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on providing exceptional value, Goldpawnership has established itself as a trusted name in the pre-owned luxury goods market.""Clients can find sought-after models including, but not limited to, the Neverfull, Speedy, Onthego, Keepall, Artsy, Favorite, Delightful, Metis, Palm Springs, Neonoe, Felice, Alma, Pochette, Hermès Birkin, Kelly, Evelyn, Constance, Sylvie, Padlock, Dionysus, and Soho," says Lena."We attribute our success, in large part, to our customers and our exciting, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price," continues Lena. "Clients enjoy the show and can interact as a group or simply observe. In addition to high-end designer handbags and accessories, Goldpawnership followers and clients can view other product categories. We sell luxury watches, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Tiffany, and Omega; high-end genuine gold jewelry, gold chains, precious metals, coins, bullion, diamond jewelry, and designer jewelry.""We are very happy to be on the Whatnot platform," Lena adds. "Founded in 2019 by Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO), Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. The platform leverages the power of live video shopping, empowering and engaging its audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way."Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnership...

Jeff Venice

The Jewelers & Coin Co.

+1 617-479-4653

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.