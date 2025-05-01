LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK RECEIVES GRANT FROM THE AMERICAN RED CROSS TO SUPPORT WILDFIRE RELIEF IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership aims to expand and enhance the services the Food Bank provides in Los Angeles County, enabling the organization to reach more individuals and families in need with emergency food and nutrition support. With this funding, the Food Bank will continue the distribution of emergency food kits, stock community agency partners and provide shelf-stable food to those experiencing food insecurity due to the disaster.

"We are deeply grateful to the American Red Cross for this generous grant," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "As wildfires displace families and disrupt lives across Los Angeles County, this support will allow us to continue providing critical food assistance to our neighbors."

"The Red Cross is proud to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank as they deliver this essential service across their vast network of agency partners," said Amanda Ree, director of wildfire long-term recovery programs at the American Red Cross. "Hunger is just one of the many challenges made worse with disaster and thanks to this partnership, together, we can play a part in alleviating it, as survivors across the County work to recover and rebuild."

This partnership is part of the national Red Cross Long-Term Recovery Program, which supports individual and household recovery and addresses community-wide needs following a disaster.

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, please visit LAFoodBank/find-food .

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank:

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for over 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 96% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross or CruzRojaAmericana , or follow us on social media.

