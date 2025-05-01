Methanex Reports On Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on May 1, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Voting Results from Annual General Meeting A total of 55,396,544 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 82.2% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Doug Arnell 54,147,910 99.75 134,295 0.25 Jim Bertram 53,834,306 99.17 447,897 0.83 Paul Dobson 54,224,354 99.89 57,850 0.11 Maureen Howe 53,971,857 99.43 310,348 0.57 Leslie O'Donoghue 54,239,523 99.92 42,682 0.08 Roger Perreault 53,875,191 99.25 406,513 0.75 Kevin Rodgers 54,108,905 99.68 173,298 0.32 John Sampson 53,887,372 99.27 394,833 0.73 Rich Sumner 54,250,677 99.94 31,528 0.06 Benita Warmbold 53,736,303 98.99 545,902 1.01 Xiaoping Yang 54,046,196 99.57 236,006 0.43



Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 73.04%

Votes Withheld (percent): 26.96%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 6, 2025 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 80.76%

Votes Against (percent): 19.24%

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at .

Inquiries:

Sarah Herriott

Director, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851

