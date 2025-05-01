Walter Maybury Offers A Harmonized Look At The Savior's Life In Faith-Based Book

A deeply personal and enlightening journey of faith through the four Gospels.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Walter S. Maybury's new book,“Testimony of Jesus Christ ,” offers a fresh and insightful look at the life, teachings, and resurrection of the Savior by chronologically arranging the four Gospel accounts from the King James Bible. A veteran of the Air Force Reserves, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Maybury draws upon decades of spiritual reflection and scripture study to present a devotional resource designed to bring readers closer to Jesus Christ.In this book, Maybury shares how his personal relationship with Christ has shaped his life, guiding him through the highs and lows with peace, clarity, and purpose. The book organizes events from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in side-by-side columns, allowing readers to experience the Savior's story from four perspectives at once. This unique structure fosters deeper understanding, spiritual insight, and personal application for anyone seeking to know Christ more intimately.Motivated by a desire to leave a lasting witness of his faith, Maybury hopes his work will inspire others to pursue a closer relationship with Jesus. His writing reflects not only a passion for scripture but also a lifetime of living according to its teachings. His book has been showcased at prominent literary events, including the 2025 Association of College and Research Libraries, the New Title Showcases at both the London and Bologna Book Fairs, as well as several international book fairs in the previous year.“Testimony of Jesus Christ” encourages readers to reflect, pray, and align their lives more closely with Christ's teachings. Now available at select bookstores and online retailers, including R, eBay, AbeBooks, Fable, Indigo, Alibris, Booktopia, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

