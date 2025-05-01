Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Tampa Bay Launches, Uniting Forces Across The Region Ahead Of Centennial Year

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast have officially united to form Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay, a powerhouse organization serving youth across Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties.

This strategic merger isn't just a name change but a bold move to expand impact, deepen roots in the community, and prepare for the next century of service. By combining resources, leadership, and decades of local expertise, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay is now positioned to serve thousands more kids and families with stronger programs, broader reach, and greater equity.

Leading the organization is Freddy Williams, a proud Club alumnus and respected voice in youth development. Williams, who continues as President & CEO, brings more than 15 years of transformative leadership, including a record of seven consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth and national recognition under his leadership of the Suncoast Clubs.

"This name change marks the start of an exciting new chapter, one that honors two powerful legacies while creating even greater opportunities for the young people who count on us," said Freddy Williams, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay. "Young people do not care about county lines, they care about being seen, supported, and set up for success. By coming together, we're not just unifying our name; we're uniting our commitment to deliver the very best to every child who walks through our doors."

As the organization approaches its centennial milestone, this unification marks a bold step forward, reflecting a shared vision for innovation, long-term growth, and deeper community impact. Several local partners generously contributed pro-bono services to support a seamless transition. This includes strategic marketing and communications from Brian Butler and Vistra Communications, as well as legal counsel from Christie Sullivan and the firm McFarlan, Gould, Lyons, Sullivan & Hogan, P.A. Thanks to their support, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay now stands as one of the region's largest youth-serving organizations, delivering transformative programming in academic achievement, leadership development, workforce readiness, and overall wellness.

The merger follows months of collaboration between both Boards of Directors, with guidance from Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The integration was grounded in cultural alignment, operational efficiency, and a shared vision to elevate every child, no matter where they live.

"We're proud of the impact we've made across Hillsborough and Pasco counties, and this next step allows us to grow that impact even further. It's about expanding our reach while staying true to the values that brought us here. A new name, with the same mission of helping young people who need us most," stated Board Chair Edwin Narain.

"From Clearwater to Plant City and everywhere in between, this move means more access and more opportunity for young people," added Board Chair Elizabeth Constantine. "That's a win for every community in Greater Tampa Bay."

As it heads into its 100th year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay is focused on the future - one where every young person, in every corner of the region, has the support and tools to thrive.

To learn more, locate Clubs in your area, or support the mission, visit or .

Contact Information:

Kiah Wilson

PR & Media Relations Manager

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

[email protected]

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

