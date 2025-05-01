Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results, Record Production And Continued Exploration Success
|2025 Budget
|Low Case
|Base Case
|High Case
|Brent Oil Price ($/bbl)
|65.00
|75.00
|85.00
|WTI Oil Price ($/bbl)
|61.00
|71.00
|81.00
|AECO Natural Gas Price ($CAD/thousand cubic feet)
|2.00
|2.50
|3.50
|Production (boepd)
|47,000-53,000
|47,000-53,000
|47,000-53,000
|Operating Netback 1,3 ($ million)
|330-370
|430-470
|510-550
|EBITDA 1 ($ million)
|300-340
|380-420
|460-500
|Cash Flow 1 ($ million)
|200-240
|260-300
|300-340
|Capital Expenditures ($ million)
|200-240
|240-280
|240-280
|Free Cash Flow 1 ($ million)
|-
|20
|60
|Number of Development Wells (gross)
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|Number of Exploration Wells (gross)
|6
|6-8
|6-8
|Budgeted Costs
|Costs per boe ($/boe)
|Lifting
|12.00-14.00
|Workovers
|1.50-2.50
|Transportation
|1.00-2.00
|General and Administration
|2.00-3.00
|Interest
|4.00-4.50
|Current Tax
|2.00-3.00
|2025 Budget by Country - Base Case
|Canada
|Colombia
|Ecuador
|Production (kboepd)
|18 - 19*
|25 - 27
|4 - 7
|Per Barrel ($/boe)
|Realized Price
|22 - 24
|51 - 53
|43 - 45
|Operating and Transportation Expense
|10 - 12
|19 - 21
|12 - 14
|Operating Netback
|10 - 14
|30 - 34
|29 - 33
*Canada's production is comprised of approximately 50% natural gas, 21% oil and 29% natural gas liquids (“NGL”)
Financial and Operational Highlights (all amounts in $000s, except per share and boe amounts)
|Consolidated Financial Data
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net Income (Loss)
|$ (19,280 )
|$(78)
|$(34,210)
|Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$ (0.54 )
|$-
|$(1.00)
|Oil, Natural Gas and NGL Sales
|$ 170,533
|$157,577
|$147,290
|Operating Expenses
|(67,354 )
|(48,466)
|(60,770)
|Transportation Expenses
|(6,911 )
|(4,584)
|(4,279)
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|$ 96,268
|$104,527
|$82,241
|G&A Expenses Before Stock-Based Compensation
|$ 12,143
|$10,782
|$10,191
|G&A Stock-Based Compensation (Recovery) Expense
|(517 )
|3,361
|3,331
|G&A Expenses, Including Stock Based Compensation
|$ 11,626
|$14,143
|$13,522
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$ 85,162
|$94,792
|$76,168
|EBITDA (1)
|$ 79,710
|$91,891
|$65,247
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$ 73,230
|$60,827
|$26,607
|Funds Flow from Operations (1)
|$ 55,344
|$74,307
|$44,129
|Capital Expenditures
|$ 94,727
|$55,331
|$78,579
|Free Cash Flow (1)
|$ (39,383 )
|$18,976
|$(34,450)
|Average Daily Production (boe/d)
|WI Production Before Royalties
|46,647
|32,242
|41,009
|Royalties
|(8,084 )
|(6,397)
|(7,327)
|Production NAR
|38,563
|25,845
|33,682
|Decrease (Increase) in Inventory
|461
|235
|(712)
|Sales
|39,024
|26,080
|32,970
|Royalties, % of WI Production Before Royalties
|17 %
|20%
|18%
|Cash Netback ($/boe) (1)
|Average Realized Price before Royalties
|48.55
|66.40
|48.56
|Royalties
|(8.33 )
|(13.08)
|(8.83)
|Average Realized Price
|40.22
|53.32
|39.73
|Transportation Expenses
|(1.63 )
|(1.55)
|(1.15)
|Average Realized Price Net of Transportation Expenses
|38.59
|51.77
|38.58
|Operating Expenses
|(15.89 )
|(16.40)
|(16.39)
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|22.70
|35.37
|22.19
|G&A Expenses Before Stock-Based Compensation
|(2.86 )
|(3.65)
|(2.75)
|Transaction Costs
|-
|-
|(1.20)
|Realized Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss)
|(0.51 )
|(0.49)
|0.07
|Cash settlement on derivative instruments
|0.10
|-
|0.30
|Interest Expense, Excluding Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|(4.58 )
|(5.12)
|(5.40)
|Interest Income
|0.10
|0.23
|0.34
|Other Gain
|-
|-
|0.40
|Net Lease Payments
|0.04
|0.12
|0.07
|Current Income Tax Expense
|(1.95 )
|(1.33)
|(2.12)
|Cash Netback (1)
|$ 13.04
|$25.13
|$11.90
|Share Information (000s)
|Common Stock Outstanding, End of Period
|35,524
|31,401
|35,972
|Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|35,777
|31,813
|34,333
|South American Operational Information
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|Oil Sales
|$ 138,671
|$157,577
|$128,335
|Operating Expenses
|(50,827 )
|(48,466)
|(51,121)
|Transportation Expenses
|(4,304 )
|(4,584)
|(3,607)
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|$ 83,540
|$104,527
|$73,607
|Average Daily Production (boe/d)
|WI Production Before Royalties
|29,686
|32,242
|29,695
|Royalties
|(5,844 )
|(6,397)
|(5,761)
|Production NAR
|23,842
|25,845
|23,934
|Decrease (Increase) in Inventory
|461
|235
|(712)
|Sales
|24,303
|26,080
|23,222
|Royalties, % of WI Production Before Royalties
|20 %
|20%
|19%
|Operating Netback ($/boe) (1)(3)
|Brent
|$ 74.98
|$81.76
|$74.01
|Quality and Transportation Discount
|(11.58 )
|(15.36)
|(13.94)
|Royalties
|(12.29 )
|(13.08)
|(11.94)
|Average Realized Price
|51.11
|53.32
|48.13
|Transportation Expenses
|(1.59 )
|(1.55)
|(1.35)
|Average Realized Price Net of Transportation Expenses
|49.52
|51.77
|46.78
|Operating Expenses
|(18.73 )
|(16.40)
|(19.17)
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|$ 30.79
|$35.37
|$27.61
|Canadian Operational Information (4)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|Oil Sales
|$ 21,269
|$-
|$14,832
|Natural Gas Sales
|7,561
|-
|3,546
|NGL Sales
|7,997
|-
|4,193
|Royalties
|(4,966 )
|-
|(3,616)
|Oil, Natural Gas and NGL Sales After Royalties
|$ 31,862
|$-
|$18,955
|Operating Expenses
|(16,527 )
|-
|(9,649)
|Transportation Expenses
|(2,607 )
|-
|(672)
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|$ 12,728
|$-
|$8,634
|Average Daily Production
|Crude Oil (bbl/d)
|3,623
|-
|2,461
|Natural Gas (mcf/d)
|49,860
|-
|32,814
|NGLs (bbl/d)
|5,029
|-
|3,383
|WI Production Before Royalties (boe/d)
|16,961
|-
|11,314
|Royalties (boe/d)
|(2,240 )
|-
|(1,566)
|Production NAR (boe/d)
|14,721
|-
|9,748
|Sales (boe/d)
|14,721
|-
|9,748
|Royalties, % of WI Production Before Royalties
|13 %
|-%
|14%
|Benchmark Prices
|West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl)
|71.47
|77.01
|70.42
|AECO Natural Gas Price (C$/GJ)
|2.05
|1.70
|1.56
|Average Realized Price
|Crude Oil ($/bbl)
|65.23
|-
|65.50
|Natural Gas ($/mcf)
|1.69
|-
|1.17
|NGLs ($/bbl)
|17.67
|-
|13.47
|Operating Netback ($/boe) (1)(3)
|Average Realized Price
|$ 24.12
|$-
|$21.69
|Royalties
|(3.25 )
|-
|(3.47)
|Transportation Expenses
|(1.71 )
|-
|(0.65)
|Operating Expenses
|(10.83 )
|-
|(9.27)
|Operating Netback (1)(3)
|$ 8.33
|$-
|$8.30
(1) Funds flow from operations, operating netback, net debt, cash netback, earnings before interest, taxes and depletion, depreciation and accretion (“ DD&A ”) ( “ EBITDA ” ) and EBITDA adjusted for non-cash lease expense, lease payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, stock-based compensation expense, other gains or losses, transaction costs and financial instruments gains or losses (“ Adjusted EBITDA ”), cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized meanings under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“ GAAP ”). Cash flow refers to funds flow from operations. Free cash flow refers to funds flow from operations less capital expenditures. Refer to“Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release for descriptions of these non-GAAP measures and, where applicable, reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
(2) Gran Tierra's second quarter-to-date 2025 total average differentials and average production are for the period from April 1 to April 30, 2025.
(3) Operating netback as presented is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See the table titled Financial and Operational Highlights above for the components of consolidated operating netback and corresponding reconciliation.
(4) Gran Tierra entered Canada with the acquisition of i3 Energy which closed October 31, 2024, therefore no comparative data is provided for the corresponding period of 2024.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures as further described herein. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income or loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. Gran Tierra's method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as to not imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.
Operating netback, as presented, is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See the table entitled Financial and Operational Highlights above for the components of consolidated operating netback and corresponding reconciliation.
Cash netback as presented is defined as net income or loss adjusted for DD&A expenses, deferred tax expense or recovery, stock-based compensation expense or recovery, amortization of debt issuance costs, non-cash lease expense, lease payments, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, other gain or loss and unrealized derivative instruments loss. Management believes that operating netback and cash netback are useful supplemental measures for investors to analyze financial performance and provide an indication of the results generated by Gran Tierra's principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses. A reconciliation from net income or loss to cash netback is as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
|Cash Netback - (Non-GAAP) Measure ($000s)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(19,280
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(34,210
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash netback
|DD&A expenses
|72,202
|56,150
|63,406
|Deferred tax (recovery) expense
|(4,712
|)
|13,479
|4,444
|Stock-based compensation (recovery) expense
|(517
|)
|3,361
|3,331
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|3,833
|3,306
|3,743
|Non-cash lease expense
|1,736
|1,413
|1,759
|Lease payments
|(1,567
|)
|(1,058
|)
|(1,495
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|1,687
|(2,266
|)
|(223
|)
|Other loss
|52
|-
|-
|Unrealized derivative instrument loss
|1,910
|-
|3,374
|Cash netback
|$
|55,344
|$
|74,307
|$
|44,129
EBITDA, as presented, is defined as net income or loss adjusted for DD&A expenses, interest expense and income tax expense or recovery. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, is defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash lease expense, lease payments, foreign exchange gain or loss, stock-based compensation expense, transaction costs, other gain or loss and unrealized derivative instruments loss. Management uses this supplemental measure to analyze performance and income generated by our principal business activities prior to the consideration of how non-cash items affect that income, and believes that this financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors to analyze our performance and our financial results. A reconciliation from net income or loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
|EBITDA - (Non-GAAP) Measure ($000s)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(19,280
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(34,210
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|DD&A expenses
|72,202
|56,150
|63,406
|Interest expense
|23,235
|18,424
|23,752
|Income tax expense
|3,553
|17,395
|12,299
|EBITDA
|$
|79,710
|$
|91,891
|$
|65,247
|Non-cash lease expense
|1,736
|1,413
|1,759
|Lease payments
|(1,567
|)
|(1,058
|)
|(1,495
|)
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|3,838
|(815
|)
|(496
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(517
|)
|3,361
|3,331
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|4,448
|Other loss
|52
|-
|-
|Unrealized derivative instrument loss
|1,910
|-
|3,374
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|85,162
|$
|94,792
|$
|76,168
Funds flow from operations, as presented, is defined as net income or loss adjusted for DD&A expenses, deferred tax expense or recovery, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, non-cash lease expense, lease payments, unrealized foreign exchange gain, other gain or loss and unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments. Management uses this financial measure to analyze performance and income or loss generated by our principal business activities prior to the consideration of how non-cash items affect that income or loss, and believes that this financial measure is also useful supplemental information for investors to analyze performance and our financial results. Free cash flow, as presented, is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for capital expenditures. Management uses this financial measure to analyze cash flow generated by our principal business activities after capital requirements and believes that this financial measure is also useful supplemental information for investors to analyze performance and our financial results. A reconciliation from net income or loss to both funds flow from operations and free cash flow is as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Three Months
Ended
December 31,
| Funds Flow From Operations -
(Non-GAAP) Measure ($000s)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(19,280
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(34,210
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to funds flow from operations
|DD&A expenses
|72,202
|56,150
|63,406
|Deferred tax (recovery) expense
|(4,712
|)
|13,479
|4,444
|Stock-based compensation (recovery) expense
|(517
|)
|3,361
|3,331
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|3,833
|3,306
|3,743
|Non-cash lease expense
|1,736
|1,413
|1,759
|Lease payments
|(1,567
|)
|(1,058
|)
|(1,495
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|1,687
|(2,266
|)
|(223
|)
|Other loss
|52
|-
|-
|Unrealized derivative instrument loss
|1,910
|-
|3,374
|Funds flow from operations
|$
|55,344
|$
|74,307
|$
|44,129
|Capital expenditures
|$
|94,727
|$
|55,331
|$
|78,579
|Free cash flow
|$
|(39,383
|)
|$
|18,976
|$
|(34,450
|)
Net debt as of March 31, 2025, was $683 million, calculated using the sum of the aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Senior Notes, and 9.50% Senior Notes outstanding, excluding deferred financing fees, totaling $760 million, less cash and cash equivalents of $77 million.
Presentation of Oil and Gas Information
Boes have been converted on the basis of six thousand cubic feet ( “Mcf” ) natural gas to 1 boe of oil. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 boe is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of six to one, utilizing a boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 boe would be misleading as an indication of value.
References to a formation where evidence of hydrocarbons has been encountered is not necessarily an indicator that hydrocarbons will be recoverable in commercial quantities or in any estimated volume. Gran Tierra's reported production is a mix of light crude oil and medium heavy crude oil, tight oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas and natural gas liquids for which there is no precise breakdown since the Company's sales volumes typically represent blends of more than one product type. Well test results should be considered as preliminary and not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Well log interpretations indicating oil and gas accumulations are not necessarily indicative of future production or ultimate recovery. If it is indicated that a pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out, any data disclosed in that respect should be considered preliminary until such analysis has been completed. References to thickness of“oil pay” or of a formation where evidence of hydrocarbons has been encountered is not necessarily an indicator that hydrocarbons will be recoverable in commercial quantities or in any estimated volume.
This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics, including operating netback and cash netback, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. These metrics are calculated as described in this press release and management believes that they are useful supplemental measures for the reasons described in this press release.
Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.
References in this press release to“potential drilling opportunities” are references to unbooked locations for which there are no reserves or resources attributed by any of the Company's qualified reserves auditors or evaluators but which the Company internally estimates can be drilled based on current land holdings, industry practice regarding well density, and internal review of geologic, geophysical, seismic, engineering, production and resources information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill any particular locations, or that drilling activity on any locations will result in additional reserves, resources or production. Locations on which the Company in fact drills wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information and other factors. There is a higher level of risk associated with locations that are potential drilling opportunities and not“booked” locations to which any qualified reserves evaluator or auditor may have attributed reserves or resources. The Company generally has less information about reservoir characteristics associated with locations that are potential drilling opportunities and, accordingly, there is greater uncertainty whether wells will ultimately be drilled in such locations and, if drilled, whether they will result in additional reserves, resources or production.
