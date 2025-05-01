Kevin Spacey Returns To Screen In Indie Thriller '1780' With DJ Qualls

1780 Movie Poster

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey returns to the screen in 1780, a gritty independent thriller set during the American Revolutionary War. Directed by Dustin Fairbanks, the film stars Spacey alongside DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Z Nation) in a tense story of survival, loyalty, and redemption in the untamed wilderness of Pennsylvania.The official trailer has just been released and can be viewed here: Watch the TrailerSet against the raw, unforgiving wilderness of Revolutionary-era Pennsylvania, 1780 follows a fractured group of men whose survival depends not only on their skill and cunning but on confronting the shifting loyalties, buried trauma, and brutal truths that war forces into the open.Joining Spacey and Qualls is a strong ensemble cast that includes P.J. Marshall (Underground Railroad, Mindhunter), R. Keith Harris (The Walking Dead, The Hunt), Vince Eisenson (The Pale Blue Eye), Kamilo Alonzo, John Potvin, and rising talent Conor Kowalski.Executive producers including Geronimo Frias, Troy Keller, Scott Lam, Matthew Manzella, Alina Melnykova, Kimberly Olsen, Pat Romano Jr., Melissa Schilling, Irlanda Alonzo, and Vivian Fairbanks.With a modest budget and a tight-knit cast and crew, 1780 exemplifies what independent filmmaking can achieve when driven by passion, precision, and performance.The film is currently in post-production and is expected to premiere at major film festivals later this year, followed by a limited theatrical release and streaming distribution.

