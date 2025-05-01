Spin Master Corp. Announces Election Of Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Michael Blank
|
708,459,540
|
99.98 %
|
113,907
|
0.02 %
|
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
|
707,773,592
|
99.89 %
|
799,855
|
0.11 %
|
Jeffrey I. Cohen
|
703,620,093
|
99.30 %
|
4,953,354
|
0.70 %
|
Reginald Fils-Aimé
|
708,465,564
|
99.98 %
|
107,883
|
0.02 %
|
Kevin Glass
|
706,808,924
|
99.75 %
|
1,764,523
|
0.25 %
|
Ronnen Harary
|
705,271,159
|
99.53 %
|
3,302,288
|
0.47 %
|
Christina Miller
|
708,412,432
|
99.98 %
|
161,015
|
0.02 %
|
Anton Rabie
|
707,377,788
|
99.83 %
|
1,195,659
|
0.17 %
|
Max Rangel
|
708,048,829
|
99.93 %
|
524,618
|
0.07 %
|
Christi Strauss
|
707,710,494
|
99.88 %
|
862,953
|
0.12 %
|
Ben Varadi
|
707,723,033
|
99.88 %
|
850,414
|
0.12 %
|
Charles Winograd
|
698,014,091
|
98.51 %
|
10,559,356
|
1.49 %
|
Gary Vaynerchuk
|
708,558,907
|
100.00 %
|
14,540
|
0.00 %
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information, visit spinmaster or @SpinMaster on LinkedIn and Instagram.
