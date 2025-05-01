Spin Master Corp. Announces Election Of Directors

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: TOY) ( ), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Newly elected to the Company's Board is Gary Vaynerchuk, who will serve as Director.

Vaynerchuk is the Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of Vayner Media and Creator & CEO of VeeFriends in addition to being an angel investor and New York Times best-selling author. With extensive experience in digital marketing and social media, Vaynerchuk's expertise lies at the intersection of what's next in culture, business, and the internet - keeping him on the cusp of the latest evolutions in marketing. A well-known and respected businessperson, Vaynerchuk has an impressive network of industry connections and his own 44 million followers across social channels.

"We're so fortunate to welcome Gary to the Board, bringing with him his rich entrepreneurial experience, keen instincts and a founder's mentality that's reflective of the Spin Master way," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chair & Co-Founder. "His business expertise and forward-thinking approach will support our continued innovation as we connect with children and their families, igniting imaginations and reimagining everyday play."

The results of the vote for the election are as follows: