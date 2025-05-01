Topicus.Com Inc. Defers Release Date For First Quarter Results
The Company's quarterly results are expected to be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website () and SEDAR+, after markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
About Inc.
Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
