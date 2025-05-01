SK Life Science Labs Announces The Publication In Nature Communications Of Its Breakthrough Research On Molecular Glue Discovery To Advance Cancer Immunotherapy

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science Labs , a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a global biotech focused on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced the publication of its research in the journal, Nature Communications , detailing the discovery of PVTX-405, a best-in-class IKZF2 molecular glue degrader.

"This novel agent represents a significant step toward improved oncology treatments, establishing PVTX-405 as a potent IKZF2 molecular glue degrader that supercharges the body's immune response against cancer," said Ryan Kruger, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at SK Life Science Labs. "By targeting IKZF2, PVTX-405 dramatically reduces immune suppression, allowing the patient's own immune system to more effectively fight cancer."

Regulatory T-cells, also known as Tregs, are a major roadblock in cancer treatment, suppressing the immune system and allowing tumors to thrive. IKZF2 is a critical factor in maintaining Tregs stability within the tumor environment. By selectively degrading IKZF2, PVTX-405 weakens Tregs, boosting the activity of tumor-fighting effector T-cells and amplifying the immune response against cancer.

The findings of this research show that PVTX-405 offers superior selectivity, potency and safety over previous IKZF2 molecular glue degraders. It is designed to degrade IKZF2 more efficiently while reducing the risk of unintended immune or blood cell-related toxicities. Most importantly, once-daily oral administration of PVTX-405 demonstrates exceptional anti-tumor efficacy, substantially slowing tumor growth and enhancing the impact of immune checkpoint inhibitors. This combined effect results in greater tumor regression and prolonged survival in preclinical trials.

"These exciting results reinforce our enthusiasm for partnering with biopharma, research institutions, and investors to fast-track the clinical development of this groundbreaking immunotherapy, with the goal of improving and extending the lives of cancer patients," said Dr. Kruger. "This research not only showcases the potential of molecular glue degraders as powerful therapeutic agents but also highlights SK Life Science Labs' dedication to advancing life-saving treatments."

About SK Life Science Labs

SK Life Science Labs, with headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. , a pioneering South Korean company in drug development and commercialization. SK Life Science Labs (formerly Proteovant Therapeutics) exploits the ubiquitin-protease system (UPS) to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases. Protein degradation harnesses the human body's innate cellular machinery by way of the UPS to identify and mark disease-causing proteins for destruction. This promising approach provides the opportunity to target proteins of interest, many of which were previously considered undruggable. SK Life Science Labs integrates its AI-enabled target ID platform, degrader drug-hunting expertise, and MOPEDTM molecular glue screening platform to advance novel protein degraders. For more information, please visit .

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is part of SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. SK Group is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. For more information about SK Biopharmaceuticals, visit .

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is part of SK Group , South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. SK Group is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK Group invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. SK Group companies combined have $151 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK Group is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. SK Inc. , the parent company of SK Biopharmaceuticals, continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information about SK Inc. , visit . For more information about SK Biopharmaceuticals , visit .

SOURCE SK Life Science Labs

