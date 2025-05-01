AMG To Announce First Quarter Results On May 8, 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management's expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Operating Officer, and Dava E. Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13753083. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG's website at .

For more information on AMG, please visit .

Investor & Media Relations:

Patricia Figueroa

+1 (617) 747-3300

...

...





© 2025 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. All rights reserved.