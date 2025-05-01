Kresus Partners With Braintrust To Launch Official Wallet Integration And Exclusive User Benefits

Through this collaboration, Kresus becomes the official wallet partner of Braintrust, providing its users with a seamless and secure digital asset experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kresus .com – Kresus, the premier next-generation crypto wallet , is thrilled to announce its partnership with Braintrust , the world's first decentralized talent network. Through this collaboration, Kresus becomes the official wallet partner of Braintrust, providing its users with a seamless and secure digital asset experience.As part of the partnership, the Kresus wallet will be prominently featured as a preferred wallet within the Braintrust platform. Users who sign up for a Kresus wallet and transfer their BTRST (on Base) tokens to their new Kresus wallet will be eligible to receive free BTRST (on Base) tokens from a dedicated $50,000 token pool. Additionally, Kresus will showcase BTRST (on Base) within its app, ensuring enhanced visibility and accessibility for Braintrust's growing community.Kresus is also offering Braintrust users an exclusive benefit: every new Kresus wallet created by a Braintrust user will include one month of Kresus Pro, which provides premium features such as:- $10,000 worth of asset insurance- 350 gasless transactions per month- Enhanced security and priority supportThis partnership marks the beginning of a larger strategic alliance between Kresus and Braintrust, aimed at fostering deeper engagement between both user bases and unlocking new opportunities for seamless digital asset management and decentralized talent exchange.“Braintrust has been on the leading edge of talent acquisition innovation as well as a clear example of a company that has found a strong use case in leveraging crypto rails. I'm excited for Kresus to offer the Braintrust community a secure and easy to use self custody solution.”~ Trevor Traina CEO of Kresus“At Braintrust, we're committed to giving our talent network full ownership over their work and earnings, and that includes providing secure, seamless access to their BTRST tokens. Partnering with Kresus ensures our users have an easy-to-use, self-custody solution with top-tier security and gasless transactions. This is a big step forward in making BTRST more accessible, secure and rewarding for our community.”~ Adam Jackson, CEO of BraintrustBraintrust, known for its groundbreaking approach to decentralized hiring, empowers talent to take control of their work and earnings. By integrating Kresus as its official wallet partner, Braintrust continues its mission of giving users greater autonomy over their finances in the Web3 space.For more information on how to participate in this partnership, visit Kresus and Braintrust.About KresusKresus is the most advanced Web3 wallet available on both Apple and Android App Stores, designed to provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly experience for managing digital assets. With cutting-edge features like gasless transactions, premium security, and integrated asset insurance, Kresus empowers users to navigate the crypto ecosystem with confidence. Learn more at Kresus.About BraintrustBraintrust is the world's first decentralized talent network, connecting top professionals with leading enterprises while ensuring fair compensation and ownership through its blockchain-based model. With a mission to revolutionize the gig economy, Braintrust continues to expand its network, bringing financial independence to talent worldwide. Learn more at Braintrust.

