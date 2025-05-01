The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Oleksii Bolduma As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Renowned for his expertise in structural concrete and home building, Oleksii Bolduma has established himself as a leading force in construction management. Since 2017, he has served as the vice president of operations at 51st State Construction, where he oversees the company's daily functions and ensures project efficiency. His leadership spans subcontractor coordination, financial oversight, site supervision, customer relations, and project bidding, all while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and innovation.

With an educational background in business development and biomedical equipment engineering from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Mr. Bolduma combines technical expertise with strategic business management. His extensive hands-on experience, coupled with his ability to streamline operations, has positioned him as an industry leader in construction excellence.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Bolduma is deeply involved in charitable initiatives, supporting schools, first responders, and community projects. His dedication to giving back reflects his broader vision of fostering opportunity and growth for others. Looking to the future, he aims to establish a trade school for individuals who lack access to student loans or traditional education. By partnering with local contractors, he hopes to offer sponsorship programs, customized training, and direct employment opportunities, ensuring the next generation of skilled tradespeople can thrive.

A firm believer in work-life balance, Mr. Bolduma advises aspiring professionals to focus on personal fulfillment as much as financial success. "Don't chase a dollar," he says, "and never forget there is something beyond work." When not managing construction projects, he enjoys fishing, boating, target practice, and spending time with his family. As he continues to shape the construction industry, his legacy of leadership, mentorship, and community engagement remains at the forefront of his mission.

