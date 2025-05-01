National Bar Association President Issues Statement Condemning Trump Administration's Attempt To Erase Black History

NBA President Wiley S. Adams Speaks at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History

Wiley S. Adams denounces removal of key African American artifacts from the Smithsonian as a direct attack on truth and justice

- Wiley S. Adams, NBA PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wiley S. Adams, President of the National Bar Association, issued a firm and unequivocal statement today condemning the Trump administration's directive to remove pivotal artifacts from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.“The National Bar Association is outraged and deeply disturbed by Trump Administration's attempt to erase Black History. This decision is more than a bureaucratic act-it is a deliberate assault on truth, history, and the dignity of Black Americans,” said Adams.“We are deeply disturbed by the effort to strip from public view the very items that chronicle our nation's long, painful, and triumphant journey toward justice.”Adams underscored that museums are not political tools, but spaces of collective learning and remembrance.“The African American Museum preserves artifacts that bear witness to generations of struggle and progress. Removing them is an attempt to silence the voices of those who fought to shape this country.”He further emphasized the connection between this act and a broader erosion of democratic values.“At a moment when the rule of law, free expression, and institutional independence are under attack, this move represents yet another effort to marginalize Black Americans and distort the narrative of who we are as a nation.”President Adams reiterated that The NBA stands in full solidarity with the Smithsonian, its curators, and all Americans who recognize the urgent need to protect historical truth.“We call on the public to demand the immediate restoration of these cultural artifacts. The full story of America must be preserved-not selectively edited.”Adams closed with a powerful affirmation:“History cannot be hidden. The legacy of Black Americans cannot be erased, and we will not stand idle as our stories, struggles, and triumphs are pushed into the shadows.”Media Contact:WCP Consulting & CommunicationsEmail: ...Phone: (336)345-2628About the National Bar Association: The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the nation's oldest and largest national network of predominantly African American attorneys and judges. The NBA represents the interests of more than 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students worldwide.For more information about the National Bar Association, visit .

Tanya Wiley-Brown

National Bar Association

+1 336-345-2628

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.