'SIO ROHO YANGUNOT MY SOUL' PRODUCED BY ALLEN MEDIA STRATEGIES CLIENT JOE COLEMAN SELECTED FOR CANNES FILM WEEK

A Still from the Film starring Charence Higgins

A look behind the scene

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The powerful and emotionally charged film exemplifying the unbreakable human spirit, 'Sio Roho Yangu – Not My Soul' has been officially selected for Cannes International Film Week 2025. The film will stream worldwide between May 12 and 31, 2025, exclusively at .Written and directed by Joe Lobianco and produced by Allen Media Strategies client, Joe Coleman , one of the lead vocalists of 'Voices of Classic Soul'; 'Sio Roho Yangu – Not My Soul' is a poignant story of strength and survival in the face of unthinkable injustice. Centered around a young girl's harrowing journey through human trafficking, starring Charence Higgins, the film shines a light on the inner resilience and spirit that can never be taken, her soul. The story draws inspiration from real events and seeks to raise awareness about a global crisis while celebrating the enduring power of hope and dignity.Joe Coleman, a celebrated vocalist, serves as both a producer and music supervisor for the film. He also performed the film's deeply moving theme song,“Hold On Just a Little While Longer”, which underscores the emotional gravity and message of resilience that defines the story. His contribution bridges the worlds of music and film.“We are deeply honored to have Sio Roho Yangu recognized at Cannes,” said Coleman.“It's a story that needed to be told, and now, it will reach a global audience.”For interviews, press materials, or additional information, please contact:

