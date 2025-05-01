ICONIC FREE CONCERT SERIES DOWNTOWN ROCKS RETURNS TO FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE FOR 2025

2025 introduces more world-class bands and a distinct visual identity created in partnership with prominent local artist Gear Duran

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fremont Street Experience, the iconic entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas, is excited to welcome back its annual free concert series, Downtown Rocks, now with more bands bringing the best live entertainment that can be found in Las Vegas. Kicking off with five free performances over Memorial Day weekend, Downtown Rocks is bringing an array of rock, country, and alternative artists to Las Vegas this summer.This year's lineup is more expansive than years past, starting with a stacked Memorial Day weekend. Fremont Street Experience will host five bands spread across two days, featuring Hinder, Drowning Pool, and Saliva on Saturday, May 24, followed by Alien Ant Farm and Jet on Sunday, May 25.The 2025 Downtown Rocks lineup is growing, with newly announced artists including grunge all-stars Candlebox, pop sensation Robin Thicke, and more exciting acts to be revealed soon.For the first time ever, Fremont Street Experience is partnering with prolific local Las Vegas artist, Gear Duran, introducing a unique visual flair to the concert series. This partnership pays homage to the renowned art community in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, reinforcing the importance of the visual arts and integrating an exciting new aspect to the long-running concert series. In collaboration with Fremont Street Experience's in-house team of artists, this new art direction will embody what Downtown Rocks is all about.“This year's Downtown Rocks will be bigger than ever – not only through the addition of more bands, but also through the exciting new relationship we have embraced with local artist Gear Duran,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.“When looking at artists, finding someone with strong local ties was essential, and Gear was the embodiment of that. Through this addition and the abundance of world-class entertainment we are hosting, this summer will be one of the most memorable iterations of Downtown Rocks yet .”Gear Duran has an extensive history in the Las Vegas art community, working with local icons such as the Vegas Golden Knights, Credit One Bank, and more. More about Gear and his art company, Futuriscape, can be found at their website, futuriscapecreations, and fans can spot his murals throughout downtown and the arts district.2025 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series LineupMay.Saturday, May 24 – Hinder, Main Street Stage.Saturday, May 24 – Drowning Pool, 1st Street Stage.Saturday, May 24 – Saliva, 1st Street Stage.Sunday, May 25 – Alien Ant Farm, 3rd Street Stage.Sunday, May 25 – Jet, 3rd Street StageJune.Saturday, June 7 – Buckcherry, 1st Street Stage.Saturday, June 21 – Robin Thicke, 3rd Street StageJuly.Friday, July 4 – Craig Morgan, 3rd Street StageAugust.Saturday, August 30 – Nine Days, Main Street Stage.Saturday, August 30 – Dishwalla, Main Street Stage.Saturday, August 30 – Toad The Wet Sprocket, 1st Street Stage.Saturday, August 30 – Vertical Horizon, 1st Street Stage.Sunday, August 31 – Sponge, 3rd Street Stage.Sunday, August 31 – Ugly Kid Joe, 3rd Street Stage.Sunday, August 31 – Our Lady Peace, 3rd Street StageSeptember.Saturday, September 6 – Cracker, 3rd Street Stage.Saturday, September 6 – Candlebox, 3rd Street Stage.Saturday, September 20 – Zebra, 1st Street StageThis is only the beginning. Our first artist announcements are here-stay connected for the next round of exciting additions through social media at Instagram, X, and Facebook, or on Fremont Street Experience's website at .###About Fremont Street ExperienceFremont Street Experience is a vibrant entertainment district in historic downtown Las Vegas. The open-air promenade is a hub for entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers more free live entertainment than anywhere else in Vegas, with performances on three stages every day of the year. Fremont Street Experience also features the Viva Vision Canopy. Spanning 1,375 feet in length and 90 feet in width, the Viva Vision screen is suspended 90 feet above the pedestrian mall. It dazzles visitors nightly with stunning visual shows synchronized to the music of headline artists like Katy Perry, Stone Temple Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more. Fremont Street Experience is also home to SlotZilla, a thrilling attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and a 1,750-foot Zoomline. Riders launch from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform and soar beneath the iconic Viva Vision canopy. Fremont Street Experience offers direct pedestrian access to eight world-renowned casino hotels, over 70 restaurants and numerous specialty retail kiosks, drawing more than 24 million visitors annually. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit .“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook/FSE89101“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter/FSELV“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram/fremontstreet

