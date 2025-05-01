WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SUNBURY, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025, payable on May 27, 2025.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets or Facebook/WeisMarkets .

SOURCE Weis Markets

