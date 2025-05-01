Goodyear To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AKRON, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT ) will report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 7, followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8.

The Company will publish its results on May 7, in the form of an Earnings Release and an additional presentation on its investor relations website: . The following morning, the Company will host an investor call.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 343-4136 or (203) 518-9843 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 215-1533 or (402) 220-4939. The replay will also be available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to . GT-FN

MEDIA CONTACT:

DOUG GRASSIAN

330.796.3855

[email protected]

ANALYST CONTACT:

GREG SHANK

330.796.5008

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

