Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition Of Minera Kolpa

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Compañia Minera Kolpa S.A. (“ Minera Kolpa ”), and its main asset, the Huachocolpa Uno Mine (“ Kolpa ”), pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the“ Agreement ”) previously announced in the Endeavour news release on April 1, 2025 .

Under the terms of the Agreement, Endeavour acquired all of the outstanding shares of Minera Kolpa, and its main asset, Kolpa, from its shareholders, which are affiliates of Arias Resource Capital Management and Grupo Raffo. The total consideration for the acquisition is $145 million, comprised of $80 million payable in cash and $65 million payable in common shares of Endeavour upon closing. In addition, as part of the transaction, Endeavour has agreed to pay up to an additional $10 million in contingent payments, payable in cash, upon the occurrence of certain events and will also add approximately $20 million in net debt which will remain outstanding and repayable by Minera Kolpa.

The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of the US$35 million copper stream with Versamet Royalties Corporation, which will be used to fund the cash component of the acquisition, along with the $50 million bought deal equity financing, the closing of which was previously announced in the Endeavour news release dated April 16, 2025 .

About Kolpa

Minera Kolpa is a long-standing, silver-focused mining operation situated in the districts of Huachocolpa and Santa Ana, roughly 490 kilometers southeast of Lima, Peru. With over 25 years of continuous production, Kolpa currently operates at a capacity of 1,800 tonnes per day (tpd) and offers strong exploration upside, with plans underway to expand throughput to 2,500 tpd. In 2024, the mine produced 2.0 million ounces of silver, along with 19,820 tonnes of lead, 12,554 tonnes of zinc, and 518 tonnes of copper, totaling approximately 5.1 million silver-equivalent ounces. In Q1 2025, the mine produced 567,269 ounces of silver, along with 5,302 tonnes of lead, 3,416 tonnes of zinc, and 72 tonnes of copper, totaling approximately 1.2 million silver-equivalent ounces.

In April, Kolpa obtained an environmental permit to expand the operations capacity to 2,500 tpd and are now working toward obtaining an operating permit for the increased production capacity expected in Q3 2025.

For the remainder of the year, sustaining capital is estimated to be $13 million which includes $4 million expansion of the tailings dam, $3 million has been allocated for mine infrastructure and ramp development and $5 million on various projects.

Additionally, management has an $8 million planned exploration program to further define and potentially expand recent near-mine exploration discoveries, target potential extensions of known mineralization and publish a resource estimate.

The sustaining capital and exploration expenditures are expected to be paid from operating cash flows.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of its new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, Terronera, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

