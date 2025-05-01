Martinrea International Inc. Reports First Quarter Results And Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total sales of $1,168.2 million, production sales of $1,125.7 million.

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.24 and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share(1) of $0.41.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $140.9 million, 12.1% of total sales.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.3%, a notable improvement over 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Free Cash Flow(1) (excluding principal payments of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) was ($25.4) million, reflecting a typical seasonal build in non-cash working capital.

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the first quarter at 1.64x.

New business awards of approximately $60 million in annualized sales at mature volumes. Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share declared. OVERVIEW Pat D'Eramo, Chief Executive Officer, stated:“Our first quarter financial results improved over the fourth quarter on higher production sales, and better margins. As we previously discussed, our fourth quarter results were impacted by an OEM vehicle inventory correction, which mainly affected the Detroit 3 customer base in North America. While we continued to see some impact from these adjustments in the first quarter, volumes improved, and inventories are now at a more normal level based on market demand. Looking forward, U.S. tariffs on automotive imports are clouding the outlook for our business and industry. These tariffs have already had a disruptive effect, with OEMs announcing temporary shutdowns of assembly plants and volume reductions on certain programs. Some of this is also related to continued weak demand for EV platforms. We are focusing on the factors that are within our control, including operational improvements, cost reductions (including $50 million in targeted annual SG&A savings), free cash flow generation, and preserving our strong balance sheet. We will navigate these challenges as we have managed other challenges in the past and emerge as a stronger supplier once the tide turns in our industry, as it always has.” He continued:“I am pleased to announce that we have been awarded new business representing approximately $60 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, consisting of $55 million in Lightweight Structures with General Motors and Mercedes, and $5 million in our Flexible Manufacturing Group with Volvo Truck. New business awards over the last four quarters total $260 million in annualized sales at mature volumes.” Peter Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, stated:“Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter financial performance, which was a good start to the year. We are executing well in a tough market. Sales for the first quarter, excluding tooling sales of $42.6 million, were $1,125.7 million. Adjusted Operating Income(1) was $61.9 million, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.3% was up 180 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024, as we began recovering from the OEM vehicle inventory correction noted earlier. Free Cash Flow(1) (excluding principal payments of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) was ($25.4) million, reflecting a normal seasonal build in non-cash working capital. Free Cash Flow(1) is expected to improve as the year progresses, based on the typical seasonal pattern, excluding any tariff impacts.” Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated:“We are executing well operationally and financially, and allocating capital with a view to preserving a strong balance sheet and maximizing long-term returns for our stakeholders. Balancing capital allocation between share buybacks and debt reduction continues to be a priority. In light of the current trade uncertainty, we have elected to temporarily pause share buybacks under our normal course issuer bid until we have more clarity on the impact that tariffs are likely to have on our business. In the meantime, Free Cash Flow(1) will primarily go towards debt repayment. On behalf of the executive management team, we would like to thank our people for their hard work and flexibility in these dynamic times, as well as our shareholders and other stakeholders for their ongoing support.” RESULTS OF OPERATIONS All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares. Additional information about the Company, including the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (“MD&A”), the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the“interim financial statements”) and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 can be found on the Company's profile at . OVERALL RESULTS Results of operations may include certain items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company's disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company's results. The following table sets out certain highlights of the Company's performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 for a detailed account of the Company's performance for the periods presented in the table below.

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Sales $ 1,168,231 $ 1,323,913 (155,682 ) (11.8 %) Gross Margin 151,599 172,537 (20,938 ) (12.1 %) Operating Income 45,105 72,932 (27,827 ) (38.2 %) Net Income for the period 17,474 43,650 (26,176 ) (60.0 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.56 (0.32 ) (57.1 %) Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 61,942 $ 79,187 (17,245 ) (21.8 %) % of Sales 5.3 % 6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 140,921 162,830 (21,909 ) (13.5 %) % of Sales 12.1 % 12.3 % Adjusted Net Income 29,520 48,097 (18,577 ) (38.6 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.62 (0.21 ) (33.9 %)





*Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”,“Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”,“Free Cash Flow”, "Free Cash Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)", and“Net Debt”.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS“Net Income” to Non-IFRS“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Operating Income” and“Adjusted EBITDA”:

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Net Income $ 17,474 $ 43,650 Adjustments, after tax* 12,046 4,447 Adjusted Net Income $ 29,520 $ 48,097

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Net Income $ 17,474 $ 43,650 Income tax expense 7,915 13,918 Other finance expense (income) 2,231 (5,443 ) Share of loss of equity investments 797 634 Finance expense 16,688 20,173 Adjustments, before tax* 16,837 6,255 Adjusted Operating Income $ 61,942 $ 79,187 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 77,135 81,037 Amortization of development costs 1,795 2,494 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 49 112 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,921 $ 162,830

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

SALES

Three months ended March 31, 2025 to three months ended March 31, 2024 comparison

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change North America $ 885,060 $ 963,943 (78,883 ) (8.2 %) Europe 255,338 334,010 (78,672 ) (23.6 %) Rest of the World 33,749 31,762 1,987 6.3 % Eliminations (5,916 ) (5,802 ) (114 ) (2.0 %) Total Sales $ 1,168,231 $ 1,323,913 (155,682 ) (11.8 %)





The Company's consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $155.7 million or 11.8% to $1,168.2 million as compared to $1,323.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases in the North America and Europe operating segments, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in the Rest of the World.

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 in the Company's North America operating segment decreased by $78.9 million or 8.2% to $885.1 million from $963.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to programs that ended production during or subsequent to the first quarter of 2024, specifically the Ford Edge, Chevrolet Malibu, and an aluminum engine block for Stellantis; and lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platform, the Ford Escape and Maverick, and Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2). These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, including General Motors' new electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), and the Toyota Tacoma; higher year-over-year production volumes of certain light vehicle platforms including the Ford Mustang Mach E, and Lucid Air; the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the first quarter of 2025 of $44.3 million; and an increase in tooling sales of $10.0 million which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. Overall first quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in North America decreased by approximately 5% year-over-year.

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 in the Company's Europe operating segment decreased by $78.7 million or 23.6% to $255.3 million from $334.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including aluminum engine blocks for Ford and Mercedes, and the Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2); programs that ended production during or subsequent to the first quarter of 2024, specifically the BMW Mini; and a decrease in tooling sales of $32.2 million which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs during or subsequent to the first quarter of 2024, including Volkswagen's new electric vehicle platform (PPE); higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including the Lucid Air; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the first quarter of 2025 of $4.3 million. Overall first quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in Europe decreased by approximately 7% year-over-year.

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment increased by $2.0 million or 6.3% to $33.7 million from $31.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by the launch and ramp up of new programs, specifically the BMW 5-series in China; partially offset by lower year-over-year production volumes with Jaguar Land Rover, and a decrease in tooling sales of $1.1 million.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $23.8 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $42.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $66.4 million for the first quarter of 2024.

GROSS MARGIN

Three months ended March 31, 2025 to three months ended March 31, 2024 comparison

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 151,599 $ 172,537 (20,938 ) (12.1 %) % of Sales 13.0 % 13.0 %





The gross margin percentage for the first quarter of 2025 of 13.0% was in-line with the first quarter of 2024. The positive impacts from a decrease in tooling sales, which typically earn low margin for the Company, and productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements, were essentially offset by lower contribution from overall lower sales volume, and operational inefficiencies at certain other operating facilities.

Overall market related inflationary pressures on labour, material and energy costs, along with offsetting commercial settlements, were generally stable for the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME

Adjusted Net Income excludes certain items as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A

Three months ended March 31, 2025 to three months ended March 31, 2024 comparison

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 $ Change NET INCOME $ 17,474 $ 43,650 $ (26,176 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 16,837 6,255 10,582 ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 16,837 $ 6,255 $ 10,582 Tax impact of adjustments (4,791 ) (1,808 ) (2,983 ) ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 12,046 $ 4,447 $ 7,599 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 29,520 $ 48,097 $ (18,577 ) Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic ('000) 72,788 77,900 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.41 $ 0.62 Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted ('000) 72,788 77,960 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.41 $ 0.62



(1) Restructuring costs

Additions to the restructuring provision during the first quarter of 2025 totalled $16.8 million and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in Germany ($12.8 million), Mexico ($1.9 million), Canada ($1.3 million), and the United States ($0.8 million).

Additions to the restructuring provision during the first quarter of 2024 totalled $6.3 million and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in Mexico ($2.8 million), Germany ($1.7 million), Canada ($1.2 million), and the United States ($0.6 million).

NET INCOME

Three months ended March 31, 2025 to three months ended March 31, 2024 comparison.

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 17,474 $ 43,650 (26,176 ) (60.0 %) Adjusted Net Income 29,520 48,097 (18,577 ) (38.6 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.56 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.62





Net Income, before adjustments, for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $26.2 million to $17.5 million or $0.24 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $43.7 million or $0.56 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table A under“Adjustments to Net Income”, Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $18.6 million to $29.5 million or $0.41 per share on a basic and diluted basis, from $48.1 million or $0.62 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, was negatively impacted by the following:



lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume;

a net foreign exchange loss of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a gain of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2024; and a higher effective tax rate (30.1% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 24.6% for the first quarter of 2024).



These factors were partially offset by the following:



a year-over-year decrease in SG&A expense, as previously explained; and a $3.5 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt.

DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025, on or about July 15, 2025.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including those related to the Company's expectations as to, or its views or beliefs in or on, the impact of, or duration of, or factors affecting, or expected response to or growth of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook (including for 2025) as to future results, revenue, sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, and earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, volumes, adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, leverage ratios, net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1), debt repayment, Adjusted EBITDA(1), capex levels, working capital levels, cash tax levels, progress on commercial negotiations, the growth of the Company and pursuit of, and belief in, its strategies, the strength, recovery and growth of the automotive industry and continuing challenges, the use of the NCIB, the impact and uncertainty of tariffs and trade issues in the Company's business and its industry, as well as other forward-looking statements. The words“continue”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“views”,“intend”,“believe”,“plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company's AIF and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other public filings which can be found on the Company's profile at :



These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.

1 The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures, included anywhere in this press release, include“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”,“Adjusted Operating Income”,“Adjusted EBITDA”,“Free Cash Flow”,“Free Cash-Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)” and“Net Debt”. The relevant IFRS financial measure, as applicable, and a reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to measures determined in accordance with IFRS are contained in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and in this press release.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,548 $ 167,951 Trade and other receivables 2 731,849 613,505 Inventories 3 522,229 508,231 Prepaid expenses and deposits 29,806 33,599 Income taxes recoverable 18,239 12,784 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,450,671 1,336,070 Property, plant and equipment 4 1,919,048 1,949,004 Right-of-use assets 5 215,623 215,802 Deferred tax assets 197,927 199,512 Intangible assets 37,327 37,535 Investments 6 65,471 65,378 Pension assets 18,342 17,493 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,453,738 2,484,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,904,409 $ 3,820,794 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 1,062,433 $ 1,024,716 Provisions 7 19,104 6,862 Income taxes payable 16,724 25,332 Current portion of long-term debt 8 16,122 10,445 Current portion of lease liabilities 9 55,936 54,235 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,170,319 1,121,590 Long-term debt 8 997,363 970,969 Lease liabilities 9 185,984 189,176 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 40,754 40,384 Deferred tax liabilities 27,987 31,653 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,252,088 1,232,182 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,422,407 2,353,772 EQUITY Capital stock 11 601,188 601,188 Contributed surplus 46,229 46,052 Accumulated other comprehensive income 211,168 210,821 Retained earnings 623,417 608,961 TOTAL EQUITY 1,482,002 1,467,022 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,904,409 $ 3,820,794



Contingencies (note 16)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

“Robert Wildeboer” Director “Terry Lyons” Director





Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Note Three months ended

March 31, 2025

Three months ended

March 31, 2024

SALES $ 1,168,231 $ 1,323,913 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets) (943,269 ) (1,074,409 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (73,363 ) (76,967 ) Total cost of sales (1,016,632 ) (1,151,376 ) GROSS MARGIN 151,599 172,537 Research and development costs (10,561 ) (10,977 ) Selling, general and administrative (75,275 ) (78,191 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (3,772 ) (4,070 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (112 ) Restructuring costs 7 (16,837 ) (6,255 ) OPERATING INCOME 45,105 72,932 Share of loss of equity investments 6 (797 ) (634 ) Finance expense 13 (16,688 ) (20,173 ) Other finance income (expense) 13 (2,231 ) 5,443 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 25,389 57,568 Income tax expense 10 (7,915 ) (13,918 ) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 17,474 $ 43,650 Basic earnings per share 12 $ 0.24 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share 12 $ 0.24 $ 0.56



See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2025

Three months ended

March 31, 2024

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 17,474 $ 43,650 Other comprehensive income (loss) , net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to net income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 495 31,391 Items that will not be reclassified to net income Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments (note 6) (148 ) (12 ) Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 621 (1,028 ) Other comprehensive income , net of tax 968 30,351 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 18,442 $ 74,001



See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Capital stock

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

Retained

earnings

Total equity

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 $ 645,256 $ 45,903 $ 95,753 $ 678,269 $ 1,465,181 Net income for the period - - - 43,650 43,650 Compensation expense related to stock options - 42 - - 42 Dividends ($0.05 per share) - - - (3,839 ) (3,839 ) Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (11,177 ) - - (4,733 ) (15,910 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (1,028 ) (1,028 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 31,391 - 31,391 Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (12 ) - (12 ) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2024 634,079 45,945 127,132 712,319 1,519,475 Net loss for the period - - - (78,196 ) (78,196 ) Compensation expense related to stock options - 187 - - 187 Dividends ($0.15 per share) - - - (11,082 ) (11,082 ) Exercise of employee stock options 350 (80 ) - - 270 Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (33,241 ) - - (13,346 ) (46,587 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (734 ) (734 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 83,693 - 83,693 Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (4 ) - (4 ) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 601,188 46,052 210,821 608,961 1,467,022 Net income for the period - - - 17,474 17,474 Compensation expense related to stock options - 177 - - 177 Dividends ($0.05 per share) - - - (3,639 ) (3,639 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 621 621 Foreign currency translation differences - - 495 - 495 Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (148 ) - (148 ) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2025 $ 601,188 $ 46,229 $ 211,168 $ 623,417 $ 1,482,002



See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2025

Three months ended

March 31, 2024

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income for the period $ 17,474 $ 43,650 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 77,135 81,037 Amortization of development costs 1,795 2,494 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange forward contracts (452 ) (796 ) Finance expense 16,688 20,173 Income tax expense 7,915 13,918 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 49 112 Deferred and restricted share units benefit (3,086 ) (184 ) Stock options expense 177 42 Share of loss of equity investments 797 634 Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense 603 564 Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits (589 ) (568 ) 118,506 161,076 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Trade and other receivables (115,682 ) (118,212 ) Inventories (12,090 ) 18,607 Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,839 1,983 Trade, other payables and provisions 77,833 21,396 72,406 84,850 Interest paid (18,117 ) (20,678 ) Income taxes paid (25,873 ) (25,118 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 28,416 $ 39,054 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase in long-term debt (net of deferred financing fees) 38,514 49,464 Equipment loan repayments (3,147 ) (2,710 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (14,099 ) (12,324 ) Dividends paid (3,639 ) (3,907 ) Repurchase of common shares - (15,910 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 17,629 $ 14,613 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)* (62,230 ) (58,273 ) Capitalized development costs (1,660 ) (1,045 ) Increase in investments (1,059 ) (8,130 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 36 978 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (64,913 ) $ (66,470 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (535 ) (307 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (19,403 ) (13,110 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 167,951 186,804 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 148,548 $ 173,694

*As at March 31, 2025, $48,503 (December 31, 2024 - $78,547) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.