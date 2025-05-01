Coherus To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Citizens Life Science Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link HCW BioConnect @ Nasdaq NYC 2025 in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA taking place virtually on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link
The presentations will be accessible via webcast links on the Investor Events section of the Coherus website: . Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.
If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.
Disclosure Information
Coherus uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coherus
Coherus is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. Our strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both our pipeline candidates as well as our partners', driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.
Coherus' immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors including in non-small cell lung cancer and in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and gastric cancer.
For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit .
Coherus Contact Information
Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment