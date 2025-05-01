$CASH$BATES$: Real Cash Rewards For Shopping Local Now Live Nationwide

$CASH$BATES$

Troy Warren

“Everyone is already shopping. Why not get paid for it?” said Troy Warren

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places, the nationwide movement helping local merchants stand out, has launched a new kind of loyalty program. Meet $CASH$BATES$, the program that rewards everyday consumers with real cash for shopping at local businesses they already love.Unlike most loyalty programs with confusing terms, expiration dates, or gift card gimmicks, $CASH$BATES$ pays consumers directly, up to $35 per month, just for submitting receipts from any local business, including restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, salons, hardware stores, and more.How It WorksConsumers simply snap a photo of their receipt and submit. Once verified, they get 10% cash back on qualified receipts. Payouts are sent as real cash, not points or store credit, and there's no fine print. No product restrictions. No required brands. Just money back for buying local.Earn More by Referring OthersUsers can earn additional income by referring friends, family, or business owners. The program pays referral bonuses up to four tiers deep, turning everyday shoppers into ambassadors for their community.“Everyone is already shopping. Why not get paid for it?” said Troy Warren, CEO of LOCAL City Places.“And when you refer someone, you keep earning every time they shop, too. With $CASH$BATES$, people get real cash...not points, not gift cards...just real money back for supporting local businesses.”Good for Shoppers, Great for MerchantsMerchants don't pay for participation. Instead, they benefit from free exposure, loyal local shoppers, and word-of-mouth growth, without having to offer coupons or discounts. As more customers upload receipts from their business, their visibility on LOCAL City Places increases automatically.Sign Up & Start EarningThe program is free to join for both consumers and merchants. LOCAL City Places is now inviting local businesses to claim their free listing and get discovered by customers already earning rewards in their city.To learn more or start earning with $CASH$BATES$, visit:

Troy Warren

LOCAL City Places

