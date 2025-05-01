Diamond Infrastructure Solutions Delivers New Business Model For Infrastructure Services And Industrial Co-Location

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions

HOUSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the completion of the partnership between its two owners, Dow and Macquarie Asset Management, Diamond Infrastructure Solutions ("Diamond") today announced its formal introduction to the marketplace as a fully resourced infrastructure service provider.

Diamond offers a comprehensive suite of services to industrial customers at five strategic locations in Texas and Louisiana, along with pipeline and storage solutions across the U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC). Diamond was originally formed from the assets built by Dow to support its USGC operations but will now offer comprehensive infrastructure services to new tenants with a focus on world-class safety, reliability and efficiency.

"We are excited to launch Diamond Infrastructure Solutions, marking a significant milestone in the infrastructure sector," said Ed Noack, chief executive officer of Diamond. "With strategic locations across the U.S. Gulf Coast and a comprehensive suite of utility services, we aim to offer customers the opportunity to access world class industrial sites, get projects online quickly and enjoy exceptional operational reliability. This is the start of an exciting journey, and we look forward to building strong partnerships and delivering value to our customers."

Diamond is composed of essential assets, including power and steam generation, environmental operations, general site infrastructure, pipelines, and underground storage for gas and liquids. We are located at five sites across the USGC: Freeport, Texas City and Seadrift in Texas, as well as Plaquemine and St. Charles in Louisiana. Our pipeline and storage assets span across the USGC with connections to major natural gas, natural gas liquid and olefin hubs. In addition, Diamond offers more than 4,000 acres of greenfield and more than 800 acres of brownfield area available for development.

Diamond was forged by an ownership agreement between Dow, one of the world's leading materials science companies, and Macquarie Asset Management, a leading global infrastructure and energy asset manager. Under the agreement, Dow will maintain control as the majority owner of Diamond, with Macquarie Asset Management holding a 40% minority equity stake. Macquarie Asset Management has the option to increase its equity share to 49% within six months.

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions is an infrastructure-focused company strategically located in the U.S. Gulf Coast – the heart of U.S. advanced manufacturing. Built upon a foundation that combines world-leading operational excellence and infrastructure management, Diamond Infrastructure Solutions is designed to deliver outstanding safety performance, best-in-class services and reliability. Driven by a customer-first mindset and comprehensive suite of infrastructure capabilities, we are fully resourced to meet customers' investment and production needs. Learn more about our best-in-class services by visiting diamondinfra .

