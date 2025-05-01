CON EDISON REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
|
|
Attachment A
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Earnings
per Share
|
Net Income for
(Millions of
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reported earnings per share (basic) and net income for common stock
|
$2.26
|
$2.08
|
$791
|
$720
|
Loss (gain) and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy
|
-
|
0.09
|
-
|
30
|
Income taxes (a)(b)
|
-
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
(8)
|
Loss (gain) and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy
|
-
|
0.07
|
-
|
22
|
Accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in MVP
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
Income taxes (c)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in MVP
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
HLBV effects (pre-tax)
|
0.01
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
Income taxes (d)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
HLBV effects (net of tax)
|
0.01
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings (non-GAAP basis)
|
$2.26
|
$2.15
|
$792
|
$742
|
|
|
(a)
|
On March 1, 2023, Con Edison completed the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses. The loss (gain) and other impacts related to the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses were adjusted during the three months ended March 31, 2024 ($0.09 a share and $0.07 a share net of tax or $30 million and $22 million net of tax) to reflect closing adjustments.
|
(b)
|
The amount of income taxes for the adjustment on the gain on the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses had an effective tax rate of 28% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
|
(c)
|
The amount of income taxes was calculated using a combined federal and state income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
|
(d)
|
The amount of income taxes was calculated using a combined federal and state income tax rate of 23% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
|
Attachment B
|
Variation for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 vs. 2024
|
|
Net Income for
|
Earnings
per Share
|
CECONY (a)
|
|
|
Steam base rate increase
|
$26
|
$0.07
|
Higher electric rate base
|
16
|
0.05
|
Higher gas rate base
|
12
|
0.03
|
Higher income from allowance for funds used during construction
|
6
|
0.02
|
Lower electric, gas and steam operations and maintenance expense
|
5
|
0.02
|
Higher stock-based compensation
|
(15)
|
(0.04)
|
Dilutive effect of share issuance
|
-
|
(0.03)
|
Other
|
1
|
-
|
Total CECONY
|
51
|
0.12
|
O&R (a)
|
|
|
Gas base rate increase
|
6
|
0.02
|
Electric base rate increase
|
3
|
0.01
|
Other
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
Total O&R
|
8
|
0.02
|
Con Edison Transmission
|
|
|
Accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in MVP
|
2
|
0.01
|
Lower investment income primarily due to the recognition in 2024 of Con Edison's proportionate
|
(1)
|
-
|
Other
|
(2)
|
(0.01)
|
Total Con Edison Transmission
|
(1)
|
-
|
Other, including parent company expenses (b)
|
|
|
Loss (gain) and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses
|
22
|
0.07
|
HLBV effects
|
(3)
|
(0.01)
|
Other
|
(6)
|
(0.02)
|
Total Other, including parent company expenses
|
13
|
0.04
|
Total Reported (GAAP basis)
|
$71
|
$0.18
|
HLBV effects
|
3
|
0.01
|
Loss (gain) and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses
|
(22)
|
(0.07)
|
Accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in MVP
|
(2)
|
(0.01)
|
Total Adjusted (Non-GAAP basis)
|
$50
|
$0.11
|
|
|
a.
|
Under the revenue decoupling mechanisms in the Utilities' New York electric and gas rate plans, revenues are generally not affected by changes in delivery volumes from levels assumed when rates were approved. The Utilities' gas and CECONY's steam sales are subject to a weather normalization clause, as a result of which, delivery revenues reflect normal weather conditions during the heating season. In general, the Utilities recover on a current basis the fuel, gas purchased for resale and purchased power costs they incur in supplying energy to their full-service customers. Accordingly, such costs do not generally affect Con Edison's results of operations.
|
b.
|
Other includes the parent company, Con Edison's tax equity investments, consolidation adjustments and Broken Bow II, the deferred project that was classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024, the sale and transfer of which was completed in January 2025.
