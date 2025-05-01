Martin's Potato Rolls Launches Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes Celebrating 70 Years Of Delicious Memories
Round 1: May 1 – 15
Theme: Homemade Summer Brunch
Grand Prize: Smart Kitchen TV + Speaker + Martin's Products
Round 2: May 15 – 30
Theme: First Outdoor Meal
Grand Prize: Breeo Smokeless Fire Pit + Martin's Products
Round 3: May 30 – June 13
Theme: Laid-back Living Room Lunch
Grand Prize: 55" Smart TV + Martin's Products
Round 4: June 13 – June 27
Theme: Summer Sweet Treats
Grand Prize: Ice Cream Machine + Martin's Sweet Rolls
Round 5: June 27 – July 14
Theme: Outdoor Summer Cookout
Grand Prize: Adirondack Chairs + Martin's Products
Round 6: July 14 – July 31
Theme: Food on the Go
Grand Prize: Ice Machine + Martin's Products
To enter the sweepstakes, simply visit , where participants can submit their entries, explore all the exciting prize details, and discover an exclusive collection of 70 mouthwatering summer recipes in celebration of Martin's 70th Anniversary.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our 6th Annual Summer Fun Season campaign, especially as we commemorate our 70th anniversary," says Wendy Cowan, Marketing Manager at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "Martin's products have been a part of family celebrations and summer gatherings for generations, and we know that the perfect meal starts with the perfect bread. Whether it's a cozy brunch, an outdoor cookout, or a sweet treat, Martin's helps to elevate those moments, making them even more special and memorable."
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to make your summer even more delicious and fun as you make memories with your loved ones. Visit MartinsSummerFun for official rules, to enter the sweepstakes, and to get inspired by 70 years of tasty summer recipes.
Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: .
