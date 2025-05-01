Martin's Potato Rolls Launches Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes Celebrating 70 Years Of Delicious Memories

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year, the sweepstakes centers around the theme of "Making Memories with Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread," featuring six rounds of Grand Prize Giveaways designed to enhance summer gatherings and meals. Each prize will bring the perfect mix of fun, flavor, and convenience to your summer routine.

Round 1: May 1 – 15

Theme: Homemade Summer Brunch

Grand Prize: Smart Kitchen TV + Speaker + Martin's Products

Round 2: May 15 – 30

Theme: First Outdoor Meal

Grand Prize: Breeo Smokeless Fire Pit + Martin's Products

Round 3: May 30 – June 13

Theme: Laid-back Living Room Lunch

Grand Prize: 55" Smart TV + Martin's Products

Round 4: June 13 – June 27

Theme: Summer Sweet Treats

Grand Prize: Ice Cream Machine + Martin's Sweet Rolls

Round 5: June 27 – July 14

Theme: Outdoor Summer Cookout

Grand Prize: Adirondack Chairs + Martin's Products

Round 6: July 14 – July 31

Theme: Food on the Go

Grand Prize: Ice Machine + Martin's Products

To enter the sweepstakes, simply visit , where participants can submit their entries, explore all the exciting prize details, and discover an exclusive collection of 70 mouthwatering summer recipes in celebration of Martin's 70th Anniversary.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 6th Annual Summer Fun Season campaign, especially as we commemorate our 70th anniversary," says Wendy Cowan, Marketing Manager at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "Martin's products have been a part of family celebrations and summer gatherings for generations, and we know that the perfect meal starts with the perfect bread. Whether it's a cozy brunch, an outdoor cookout, or a sweet treat, Martin's helps to elevate those moments, making them even more special and memorable."

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to make your summer even more delicious and fun as you make memories with your loved ones. Visit MartinsSummerFun for official rules, to enter the sweepstakes, and to get inspired by 70 years of tasty summer recipes.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.