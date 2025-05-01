Vans X Thalia Surf Collab - Featuring Tosh Tudor Surfing Epic Pipeline

Tosh Tudor at Pipeline

Vans x Thalia Surf Collaboration

Vans x Thalia Surf Shoe Collaboration

Vans x Thalia Surf collab drops with Tosh Tudor at Pipeline-celebrating surf heritage from Laguna to Hawaii.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the shining sun of Oahu's North Shore, Tosh Tudor found shade in the cavernous barrels of the Banzai Pipeline before testing out the new Vans x Thalia Surf collab collection. Inspired by the sun drenched life of a surfer, the Thalia Surf x Vans collection celebrates the spirit of exploring, creating, and surfing in the Golden State, while dreaming of scoring perfect barrels in Hawaii.The Vans x Thalia Surf shoes feature corduroy and suede leather accents, tied together with hand drawn artwork that is reminiscent of the lighthearted surf cartoon aesthetic championed by early surf artists. This collection captures the spirit of living and surfing in Laguna Beach , CA, reinforcing Thalia Surf's longstanding partnership with Vans in Laguna.Thalia Surf has spent over 20 years as a melting pot of alternative surf arts and crafts. Nestled in the artistic beachside community of Laguna Beach, the original“alternative” surf shop continues to be a waypoint for surfers interested in the more artful side of surfing. Since its inception Thalia Surf has embraced surfing's rich history andthe ephemera that early surfers left in their wake. In the early 1960's the pilgrimage of California surfers to Oahu'sSeven Mile Miracle began, and shortly thereafter Vans started outfitting surfers with rubber soled shoes.Vans, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand.Vansauthentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and internationaloffices. Vanshas over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vansbrand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Nick Cocores

Thalia Surf

+1 949-497-3292

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.