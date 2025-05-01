Neutral Divorce Mediation Helps California Couples Meet Deadline For Year-End Legal Single Status

Attorney Alana Braunstein, founder of Braunstein Law, APC, specializes in Neutral Divorce Mediation to help couples achieve court-free resolutions.

Couples who begin Neutral Divorce Mediation with Braunstein Law by June 30 may finalize their divorce in 2025 under California's waiting period rule.

- Attorney Alana Braunstein, founder of Braunstein Law, APCSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California residents seeking to finalize their divorce and attain legal single status before the end of the calendar year must initiate proceedings by June 30, due to the state's mandatory six-month waiting period. In response to this time-sensitive legal window, Braunstein Law, APC highlights its Neutral Divorce Mediation (NDM) as a confidential, court-free resolution process designed to meet the deadline.Unlike traditional litigation, which often exceeds the six-month threshold due to court congestion and procedural delays, Neutral Divorce Mediation offers a structured, efficient path to divorce finalization. This method enables parties to resolve matters such as property division, parenting plans, and financial agreements outside of the courtroom.Braunstein Law's mediation model supports middle- and upper-income families throughout the San Diego region, including coastal communities like La Jolla and Solana Beach. The process emphasizes privacy, dignity, and practical outcomes, helping parties move forward without protracted legal conflict.Key Features of NDM Include:. Expedited Timeline: When initiated by June 30, the six-month waiting period can be satisfied within the same calendar year.. Confidential Proceedings: Mediation avoids the exposure and stress of public litigation.. Cost Transparency: Flat-fee pricing structures provide financial predictability.. Client-Led Outcomes: Parties maintain decision-making authority over all terms and conditions.Braunstein Law, APC, is currently scheduling consultations for couples interested in meeting the June 30 deadline .For additional information, visit or contact Braunstein Family Law & Mediation at (858) 603-6473.3.

