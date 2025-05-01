Erciulescu Elected ASA Fellow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Erciulescu is an expert in survey statistics and methodologies. Throughout her career, she has proven herself to be outstanding both in developing innovative models and methods for important applied problems and in implementing those solutions to produce impactful results in the areas of air and space, agriculture, economy, education, health, and recreational sports. She is an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute (ISI). An active member in both the ASA and the ISI, she holds editorial roles in several prestigious journals and organizes and chairs sessions at international conferences.

"This is a well-deserved honor," said Liz Mannshardt, PhD , Westat Vice President and Director, Statistics and Data Science. "It's a testament to her exceptional expertise and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative results. I am sure she will have continued success and impact in the discipline."

About the ASA ( )

The ASA serves members in more than 90 countries, advancing research, science, and technology; promoting sound statistical practice; informing public policy; and contributing to a world in which decisions are data-driven.

Read the ASA press release: ASA Recognizes 2025 Founders and Fellows

About Westat ( )

is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

SOURCE Westat