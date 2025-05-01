AVMA Spotlights Benefits, Responsibilities Of Pet Ownership During National Pet Week 2025

A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) confirms what pet owners have long known: pets make our lives better, with 81% of respondents reporting that their pets had a positive impact on their mental health. Among them, 65% specifically credited their pets with reducing stress and anxiety, while adults 65 and older were especially likely to recognize the emotional benefits of pet companionship. During National Pet Week, APA is supporting AVMA's efforts and also encouraging social followers to take a #Paws4MentalHealth.

"Whether it's a wagging tail, a calming purr, bursts of play or just quiet companionship, pets bring us comfort, connection and happiness-often when we need it the most," said Dr. Sandra Faeh, president of the AVMA. "But it's important to remember that this bond is a two-way street. National Pet Week is our opportunity to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and remind everyone of the importance of providing them with the love and care they need to thrive."

Established in 1981 by the AVMA and the Auxiliary to the AVMA, National Pet Week highlights the essential needs of pets and promotes responsible pet ownership through daily themes, educational resources, and celebrations across the country.

Pet owners and veterinary professionals can visit AVMA/PetWeek for helpful tips, tools, and materials-including the official National Pet Week Toolkit-to make the most of the celebration.

Each day of National Pet Week focuses on a different topic essential to responsible pet ownership. This year's topics include:

Sunday - Choose well: Commit for life

While the prospect of adding a pet to the family may be exciting, it's important that people are not impulsive or careless when bringing a new pet into their homes. Select the pet that's right for your family's lifestyle and make a commitment to that pet for its life. Even if you have already welcomed a pet into your home, your veterinarian can help you better understand the social and healthcare needs of your individual pet. View AVMA's resources on selecting a pet for your family .

Monday - Behavioral health: Habits for happy pets

Keep your pet happy and healthy by promoting positive interactions. Try creating an environment that encourages natural behaviors by introducing puzzles, games and interactive toys, or learning new skills. Activities like target training are wonderful options for dogs and cats-and even other pets, like fish! You can also promote good behavior by helping your pets get comfortable in new situations by safely exposing them to a variety of interactions with other animals, people, places and activities. View AVMA's resources on socializing dogs and cats , as well as a video on socializing pets.

Tuesday - Nutrition and exercise matter

With more than half of dogs and cats in the United States considered overweight or obese, and humans plagued by this issue as well, the AVMA encourages pets and their owners to get regular exercise- together. This not only improves cardiovascular health, maintains a healthy weight, and supports good mental health for both owner and pet, but it strengthens the human-animal bond. For tips on walking, running, or starting another exercise program with your pet, visit avma/Walking , and watch AVMA's National Pet Week video on the importance of proper pet nutrition.

Wednesday - Love your pet? See your vet!

Everybody loves their pet, yet many pet owners do not take their pets to the veterinarian unless they are visibly sick or injured. Pets often hide signs of illness. It's really important to have regular check-ups with your veterinarian, as it is vital to catching health problems early. Not only can early treatment mean better health for your pet, it can also save you money. The cost of preventive care usually pales in comparison to the cost of treating the disease or issue in more advanced stages. Regular exams detect problems early, before they become more serious and more expensive to treat. View AVMA's money tips for caring pet owners .

Thursday - Travel with care

Many people are planning on traveling this summer, and traveling with pets requires advance planning and coordination to keep everybody safe. Whether you're taking a short car trip or flying to another state or country, getting your pet safely to your destination requires special planning and precautions, as well as a plan for the pet once you reach your destination. Plan ahead and know exactly what's needed when you travel with pets of different species. View AVMA's pets in vehicles resources , and see AVMA's National Pet Week video on safe pet travel .

Friday - Emergencies happen: Be prepared

We never know when or where an emergency will happen. As a pet owner, you need to plan ahead, and include your pets in your family's emergency plan. Know what to do in case of an emergency , how to assemble first aid and emergency kits and how to properly identify your pets so your family can be reunited if you're ever separated. Make sure your pets are microchipped and always wearing owner identification on their collar as well. Watch AVMA's "Emergencies Happen: Be Prepared " video.

Saturday - Plan for their care: Give them a lifetime of love

Thanks to better care, pets are living longer now than they ever have before-and as pets get older, they need extra care and attention. Regular veterinary examinations can detect problems in older pets before they become advanced or life-threatening. They also can improve your pet's chances for a longer and healthier life. Visit the AVMA's page for senior pets to find out what is 'normal' and what may signal a reason for concern regarding an aging pet.

Pet owners are encouraged to visit AVMA/PetWeek for more information on ways to celebrate their pets and resources to help them provide appropriate care. The AVMA is also offering an official National Pet Week toolkit for veterinarians to utilize in observing the week with their staff and clients.

For more information, contact Michael San Filippo, AVMA senior media relations manager, at 847-732-6194 (cell/text) or [email protected] .

About the American Veterinary Medical Association

Serving more than 108,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael San Filippo

Media Relations Manager

American Veterinary Medical Association

Cell/text: 847-732-6194

[email protected]

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association