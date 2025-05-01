Capital Power Reports Voting Results From The 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Jill Gardiner
|62,068,657
|98.14%
|1,174,970
|1.86%
|Gary Bosgoed
|62,664,894
|99.08%
|578,733
|0.92%
|Avik Dey
|63,020,433
|99.65%
|223,194
|0.35%
|Carolyn Graham
|62,917,942
|99.49%
|325,685
|0.51%
|Kelly Huntington
|62,451,093
|98.75%
|792,534
|1.25%
|Barry Perry
|62,960,680
|99.55%
|282,947
|0.45%
|Jane Peverett
|62,631,364
|99.03%
|612,263
|0.97%
|Neil H. Smith
|62,857,658
|99.39%
|385,969
|0.61%
|Keith Trent
|58,789,075
|92.96%
|4,454,552
|7.04%
|George Williams
|62,704,121
|99.15%
|539,506
|0.85%
2. Appointment of Auditors:
The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, at remuneration to be fixed by the Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, was approved. The voting results were as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
| Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|59,431,767
|93.26%
|4,297,957
|6.74%
3. Approach to Executive Compensation:
On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular was approved. The voting results were as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
| Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|61,629,407
|97.45%
|1,614,220
|2.55%
4. Shareholder Rights Plan:
A resolution was passed to continue the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement made as of April 22, 2016 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada. The voting results were as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
| Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|62,248,400
|98.43%
|995,227
|1.57%
Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.
For more information, please contact:
| Media Relations :
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
...
| Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
...
