Capital Power Reports Voting Results From The 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual meeting of shareholders (“annual meeting”) for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or“the Corporation”) was held on April 29, 2025. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 10, 2025 and available on the Corporation's website at: . The manner in which the ballots or proxies received, as applicable, were voted in respect of each matter is set out below. 1. Election of Directors:

Each of the 10 director nominees put forward by management were elected directors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is duly elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Jill Gardiner 62,068,657 98.14% 1,174,970 1.86% Gary Bosgoed 62,664,894 99.08% 578,733 0.92% Avik Dey 63,020,433 99.65% 223,194 0.35% Carolyn Graham 62,917,942 99.49% 325,685 0.51% Kelly Huntington 62,451,093 98.75% 792,534 1.25% Barry Perry 62,960,680 99.55% 282,947 0.45% Jane Peverett 62,631,364 99.03% 612,263 0.97% Neil H. Smith 62,857,658 99.39% 385,969 0.61% Keith Trent 58,789,075 92.96% 4,454,552 7.04% George Williams 62,704,121 99.15% 539,506 0.85%



2. Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, at remuneration to be fixed by the Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number

Percent Number Percent 59,431,767 93.26% 4,297,957 6.74%



3. Approach to Executive Compensation:

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number

Percent Number Percent 61,629,407 97.45% 1,614,220 2.55%



4. Shareholder Rights Plan:

A resolution was passed to continue the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement made as of April 22, 2016 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number

Percent Number Percent 62,248,400 98.43% 995,227 1.57%



Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations :

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

... Investor Relations:

Roy Arthur

(403) 736-3315

...