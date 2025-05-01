Globant To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 15Th

LUXEMBOURG, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2025 on Thursday, May 15th, 2025 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the earnings release, Martin Migoya, Globant's Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30 pm ET. This will be followed by a live Q&A session where he will be joined by Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer; Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer; and Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer. A shareholder letter will also be available on the investor relations section of Globant's website.

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB )

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to transform organizations and strive to delight their customers digitally.



We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

