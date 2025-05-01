Stratos-Affiliated Vantage Wealth Management Announces Firm Expansion

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Wealth Management, a fast-growing affiliated firm of Stratos Wealth Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor and part of Stratos' hybrid platform associated with LPL Financial, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in upper Fairfield County, Connecticut, and the addition of Financial Advisor Ryan Hayes to its expanding team.

"Expanding into upper Fairfield County is a natural next step for Vantage as we continue to grow strategically and serve more families in this dynamic region," said Anthony Veiga, Founder of Vantage Wealth Management. "Ryan's deep experience and his passion for working with professionals, families, and first responders make him an ideal addition to our team. We're excited to further our mission of delivering personalized financial guidance with integrity and excellence."

Hayes graduated from Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, minoring in Economics. Originally interning with Vantage during college, he returns after additional career development with an industry firm. Beyond his professional work, Hayes serves as a Lieutenant in his local volunteer fire department in Katonah, New York, demonstrating his commitment to service both in the financial industry and in his community.

Using a thorough and holistic investment approach, Vantage helps clients develop and implement strategies for building wealth and realizing their life goals. The firm's mission is to provide personalized and timely financial advice and guidance with the highest level of professional service.

Michael O'Brien, Managing Partner and National Director of Sales, added, "Anthony launched his wealth management business with Stratos with one goal in mind: growth. We are excited to support his business development efforts by aligning advisor talent, practice acquisition opportunities, and client prospect lead generation that fit the firm's target market.

Vantage Wealth Management's new office is located at 109 Danbury Road, Suite 4, Ridgefield, CT 06887, and can be reached at (203) 341-7400. For more information, visit .

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $13.4 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $9.6 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $23 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment advisor and a separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Contact:

Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

stratoswealth

[email protected]

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners

