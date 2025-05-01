Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids Honors The Ramsey County Student Action Team Of Minnesota As 2025 Group Youth Advocates Of The Year

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ramsey County Student Action Team from Minnesota has been named the Group Youth Advocates of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. These young leaders, represented by members Clara Seeley, Summer Balfanz and Mỹ Linh Nguyẽn, will be honored for their leadership in the fight against tobacco on May 8 at the 2025 Youth Advocates of the Year Awards in Washington D.C.

The Ramsey County Student Action Team (SAT) is a dedicated group of youth advocates united by a common mission: stopping Big Tobacco. They've witnessed the impact of tobacco use and nicotine addiction on their peers, family members and community, and they refuse to let this insidious industry continue targeting youth.

Members of Ramsey County SAT have advocated at the state and local levels in Minnesota for effective policies to prevent youth tobacco use. They have worked to strengthen policies in the cities of Vadnais Heights, Arden Hills and New Brighton, including ending sales of flavored e-cigarettes and other flavored commercial tobacco products, capping the number of retailers allowed to sell tobacco products, and increasing fines for retailers who break the law. At the state level, they met with legislators, engaged with media and rallied in support of statewide legislation to end flavored tobacco sales.

"We are thrilled to honor the Ramsey County Student Action Team as our Group Youth Advocates of the Year," said Yolonda C. Richardson, President and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "These young people have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment in working to reduce youth tobacco use in Minnesota. Their efforts are helping to create the first tobacco-free generation."

Group members will receive a scholarship to continue their tobacco prevention efforts. They will be honored on May 8 along with other youth advocates and public health leaders from the U.S. and around the world.

Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the United States, killing over 490,000 Americans and costing the nation $241 billion in tobacco-related health care costs every year. Tobacco kills more than 8 million people worldwide each year.

In Minnesota, tobacco use claims 5,900 lives annually and costs $2.9 billion in health care bills each year. Currently, 4.5% of Minnesota high school students smoke cigarettes and 13.9% use e-cigarettes.

Additional information about the youth award winners can be found at tfk/awards and more resources and information about tobacco can be found at tobaccofreekids .

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

