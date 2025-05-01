Wideopenwest, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter 2025. WOW! will issue a news release reporting its results prior to the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" wowwa . Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (800) 715-9871 with the conference ID number 2688718. International callers should dial (646) 307-1963 and use the same conference ID number. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations website.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

