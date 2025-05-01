ATI's Aerospace And Defense Leadership Recognized With GICS Code Update

DALLAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI ) announces that effective May 1, 2025, its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) code has been reclassified to Aerospace and Defense, providing further recognition of the Company's transformation into a world-class A&D supplier. Previously, ATI was categorized as Metals and Mining under the standardized industry classification system administered by S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI.

"This reclassification reaffirms ATI's continued transformation in aerospace and defense leadership," said Don Newman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Over the last five years, we've taken strategic action to build shareholder value by strengthening ATI's position in these high-growth markets where our differentiated materials are highly valued. This official classification is one more reinforcement of our progress."

In the first quarter of 2025, A&D revenue for ATI was approximately 66%. As an A&D supplier, ATI's differentiated materials and solutions help customers fly higher and faster, burn hotter, and power and protect troops. The materials ATI produces – from proprietary cast, wrought, and powder alloys for jet engine and airframe, to the world's best iso-thermal forged components, to rolled plate and sheet products – support every commercial platform, airframe and engine, as well as significant national defense programs.

Since 2020, ATI has been executing its strategy to grow its A&D core. Leveraging its strengths in materials science and integrated process technologies, ATI concentrated on producing highly differentiated materials for A&D customers, exiting lower value metal products. The Company has streamlined its footprint and purposefully added key capabilities and capacity to meet ramping A&D demand.

ATI Inc. (GVKEY 010405) has been assigned GICS code '20101010' (Aerospace & Defense).

ATI: Proven to Perform

ATI (NYSE: ATI ) is a producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials .

SOURCE ATI

