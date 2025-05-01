Plymouth Industrial REIT Reports First Quarter Results
|(Dollars, shares and units in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|Full Year 2025 Range 1
| Low
|High
|Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holder per share
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.89
|Same Store Portfolio NOI growth – cash basis2
|6.00
|%
|6.50
|%
|Average Same Store Portfolio occupancy – full year
|95.0
|%
|97.0
|%
|Acquisition Volume
|$
|270,000
|$
|450,000
|General and administrative expenses3
|$
|16,450
|$
|15,850
|Interest expense, net
|$
|32,000
|$
|36,500
|Weighted average common shares and units outstanding4
|46,051
|46,051
|Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders and unit holders per share to Core FFO guidance:
| Full Year 2025 Range 1
|Low
| High
|Net loss
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1.87
|1.91
|Gain on sale of real estate
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Gain on financing transaction
|(0.31
|)
|(0.31
|)
|Series C Preferred dividend5
|(0.17
|)
|(0.17
|)
|Proportionate share of Core FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures6
|0.73
|0.73
|Core FFO
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.89
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (844) 784-1727 (international callers: (412) 717-9587). A replay of the call will be available through May 9, 2025, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the replay access code, 3304674.
The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the first quarter results and prepared commentary that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. The live audio webcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.plymouthreit.com. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost-effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future leasing and acquisition activity. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies; statements regarding estimated NOI yields; the expectation that certain leases will renew in 2025; predictions related to increases in rental rates; the execution of leases for newly identified tenants; and the number ranges presented in our 2025 guidance, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward- looking statements, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“plan,”“seek,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe” or“continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
|PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|UNAUDITED
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Real estate properties
|$
|1,480,793
|$
|1,418,305
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|(276,600
|)
|(261,608
|)
|Real estate properties, net
|1,204,193
|1,156,697
|Cash
|19,126
|17,546
|Cash held in escrow
|818
|1,964
|Restricted cash
|23,578
|24,117
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
|54,329
|62,377
|Deferred lease intangibles, net
|44,711
|41,677
|Interest rate swaps
|13,157
|17,760
|Other assets
|41,167
|42,622
|Forward contract asset
|5,185
|3,658
|Total assets
|$
|1,406,264
|$
|1,368,418
|Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interest and Equity
|Liabilities:
|Secured debt, net
|175,236
|175,980
|Unsecured debt, net
|447,935
|447,741
|Borrowings under line of credit
|84,500
|20,000
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|78,739
|83,827
|Warrant liability
|33,090
|45,908
|Deferred lease intangibles, net
|5,133
|5,026
|Interest rate swaps
|389
|520
|Financing lease liability
|2,299
|2,297
|Total liabilities
|$
|827,321
|$
|781,299
|Redeemable non-controlling interest - Series C Preferred Units
|$
|1,737
|$
|1,259
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value: 900,000,000 shares authorized; 45,547,898 and 45,389,186 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|456
|454
|Additional paid in capital
|594,989
|604,839
|Accumulated deficit
|(37,412
|)
|(43,262
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|12,964
|17,517
|Total stockholders' equity
|570,997
|579,548
|Non-controlling interest
|6,209
|6,312
|Total equity
|577,206
|585,860
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
|$
|1,406,264
|$
|1,368,418
|PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|UNAUDITED
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Rental revenue
|$
|45,418
|$
|50,190
|Management fee revenue and other income
|153
|38
|Total revenues
|45,571
|50,228
|Operating expenses:
|Property
|14,709
|16,642
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,352
|22,368
|General and administrative
|4,123
|3,364
|Total operating expenses
|38,184
|42,374
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(6,849
|)
|(9,598
|)
|Loss in investment of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(8,048
|)
|-
|Gain on sale of real estate
|301
|8,030
|Gain on financing transaction
|14,085
|-
|Unrealized gain from interest rate swap
|131
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|(380
|)
|(1,568
|)
|Net income
|7,007
|6,286
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|70
|68
|Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest - Series C Preferred Units
|1,087
|-
|Net income attributable to Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
|5,850
|6,218
|Less: Amount allocated to participating securities
|95
|94
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|5,755
|$
|6,124
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|45,086,639
|44,936,597
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|45,095,867
|44,970,884
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net Operating Income (NOI): We consider net operating income, or NOI, to be an appropriate supplemental measure to net income in that it helps both investors and management understand the core operations of our properties. We define NOI as total revenue (including rental revenue and tenant recoveries) less property-level operating expenses. NOI excludes depreciation and amortization, income tax provision, general and administrative expenses, impairments, loss in investment of unconsolidated joint ventures, gain on sale of real estate, interest expense, gain on financing transaction, unrealized gain from interest rate swap, and other non-operating items.
EBITDAre: We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). EBITDAre represents net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, depreciation and amortization, gain on the sale of real estate, impairments, gain on financing transaction and unrealized gain from interest rate swap. Our proportionate share of EBITDAre for unconsolidated joint ventures is calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis. We believe that EBITDAre is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of our operating performance as a real estate company as it is a direct measure of the actual operating results of our industrial properties.
Funds from Operations (“FFO”): Funds from operations, or FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of a REIT's operating performance, thereby, providing investors the potential to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. In December 2018, NAREIT issued a white paper restating the definition of FFO. The purpose of the restatement was not to change the fundamental definition of FFO, but to clarify existing NAREIT guidance. The restated definition of FFO is as follows: Net Income (Loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding: (i) Depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) Gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) Gain and losses from change in control, and (iv) Impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Other equity REITs may not calculate FFO as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends.
Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”): We calculate Core FFO by adjusting FFO for items such as dividends paid or accrued to holders of our preferred stock and redeemable non-controlling interest, acquisition and transaction related expenses for transactions not completed, gain on financing transaction, and certain non-cash operating expenses such as unrealized gain from interest rate swap. We believe that Core FFO is a useful supplemental measure in addition to FFO by adjusting for items that are not considered by us to be part of the period-over-period operating performance of our property portfolio, thereby, providing a more meaningful and consistent comparison of our operating and financial performance during the periods presented below. As with FFO, our reported Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO, should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”): Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, is presented in addition to Core FFO. AFFO is defined as Core FFO, excluding certain non-cash operating revenues and expenses, capitalized interest and recurring capitalized expenditures. Recurring capitalized expenditures include expenditures required to maintain and re-tenant our properties, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. AFFO further adjusts Core FFO for certain other non-cash items, including the amortization or accretion of above or below market rents included in revenues, straight line rent adjustments, non-cash equity compensation, non- cash interest expense and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our proportionate share of AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures is calculated to reflect AFFO on the same basis.
We believe AFFO provides a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance because it provides a consistent comparison of our operating performance across time periods that is comparable for each type of real estate investment and is consistent with management's analysis of the operating performance of our properties. As a result, we believe that the use of AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentations, provide a more complete understanding of our operating performance. As with Core FFO, our reported AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO, should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends.
|PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
|UNAUDITED
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|NOI:
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|7,007
|$
|6,286
|General and administrative
|4,123
|3,364
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,352
|22,368
|Interest expense
|6,849
|9,598
|Loss in investment of unconsolidated joint ventures
|8,048
|-
|Gain on sale of real estate
|(301
|)
|(8,030
|)
|Gain on financing transaction
|(14,085
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain from interest rate swap
|(131
|)
|-
|Management fee revenue and other income
|(153
|)
|(38
|)
|NOI
|$
|30,709
|$
|33,548
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|EBITDA re :
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|7,007
|$
|6,286
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,352
|22,368
|Interest expense
|6,849
|9,598
|Gain on sale of real estate
|(301
|)
|(8,030
|)
|Gain on financing transaction
|(14,085
|)
|-
|Proportionate share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures
|10,283
|-
|Unrealized gain from interest rate swap
|(131
|)
|-
|EBITDA re
|$
|28,974
|$
|30,222
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|FFO:
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|7,007
|$
|6,286
|Gain on sale of real estate
|(301
|)
|(8,030
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,352
|22,368
|Proportionate share of FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
|9,394
|-
|FFO:
|$
|35,452
|$
|20,624
|Redeemable non-controlling interest - Series C Preferred Unit dividends
|(1,087
|)
|-
|Gain on financing transaction
|(14,085
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain from interest rate swap
|(131
|)
|-
|Core FFO
|$
|20,149
|$
|20,624
|Weighted average common shares and units outstanding
|45,962
|45,809
|Core FFO per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.45
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|AFFO:
|2025
|2024
|Core FFO
|$
|20,149
|$
|20,624
|Amortization of debt related costs
|599
|438
|Non-cash interest expense
|157
|(102
|)
|Stock compensation
|1,134
|914
|Capitalized interest
|(34
|)
|(75
|)
|Straight line rent
|(208
|)
|(15
|)
|Above/below market lease rents
|(292
|)
|(318
|)
|Proportionate share of AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
|(775
|)
|-
|Recurring capital expenditures(1)
|(1,817
|)
|(994
|)
|AFFO
|$
|18,913
|$
|20,472
|Weighted average common shares and units outstanding
|45,962
|45,809
|AFFO per share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.45
| (1) Excludes non-recurring capital expenditures of $3,903 and $3,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Contact:
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
John Wilfong
SCR Partners
Legal Disclaimer:
