Gabelli Announces Partnership With Keeley’S Asset And Wealth Management Services

As part of the transaction, employees of Chicago-based Keeley - which include research, portfolio management, and client service professionals - will continue to operate under the Keeley name and service existing clients. Keeley is led by Kevin M. Keeley, son of founder, John L. Keeley, Jr..

“Our history with Keeley began in the mid-1960s when John L. Keeley, Jr. and I were both sell side analysts,” said Mario Gabelli, founder of Gabelli.“John and I were always of the mindset that clients come first, and that philosophy still holds true today. John L. Keeley, Jr. and I were among a handful that started firms in the mid-1970s. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Keeley clients and teammates to our firm and look forward to continue serving as trusted stewards to our customers.”

“Today's announcement marks a pivotal milestone for Keeley and highlights our commitment to delivering long-term value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Kevin M. Keeley, CEO of Keeley.“While we have been a partner to Gabelli for many years, we are pleased to now be more closely aligned to such a highly regarded asset manager. We look forward to continuing to offer best in-class service to our clients.”

About Gabelli

Gabelli is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). Gabelli conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). Gabelli serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, Gabelli has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, Gabelli continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder's fees for successful opportunities.

Gabelli offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

