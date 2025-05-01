Cenovus To Hold First-Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast And 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 8

First-quarter 2025 conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

For analysts wanting to join the call, please register in advance at Conference Call registration .

To participate, you must complete the online registration form in advance of the conference call start time . Register ahead of time to receive a unique PIN to access the conference call via telephone. Once registered, participants can dial into the conference call from their telephone via the unique PIN or click on the "Call Me" option to receive an automated call directly on their telephone.

To listen to the conference call online, a live audio webcast will also be available and archived for approximately 30 days.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cenovus will also host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET). The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting is also available under Investors at .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts: