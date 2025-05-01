HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shreveport, Louisiana, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, of $748,000 compared to net income of $732,000 reported for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $2.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.97 and $0.95, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported the following highlights during the nine months ended March 31, 2025:

● Book value per share increased to $17.55 at March 31, 2025 from $16.80 at June 30, 2024. ● There were no advances from the FHLB at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024. ● Other borrowings totaled $4.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.0 million at June 30, 2024.

The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $270,000, or 6.1%, in net interest income, an increase of $32,000, or 6.3%, in non-interest income, and a decrease of $5,000, or 45.5%, in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $260,000, or 6.5%, in non-interest expense and an increase of $31,000, or 17.6%, in the provision for income taxes. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $735,000, or 21.1%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $465,000, or 5.9%, in total interest income. The Company's average interest rate spread was 2.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The decrease in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from a decrease of $891,000, or 6.1%, in net interest income and an increase of $102,000, or 35.2%, in the provision for income taxes, partially offset by a decrease of $331,000, or 2.7%, in non-interest expense, an increase of $248,000, or 23.0%, in non-interest income, and an increase of $167,000 in the recovery of credit losses. The decrease in net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.1%, in total interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $329,000, or 3.5%, in total interest expense. The Company's average interest rate spread was 2.44% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.46% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's net interest margin was 3.14% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The following tables set forth the Company's average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 459,828 5.94 % $ 504,918 5.80 % Investment securities 95,706 2.44 104,646 2.21 % Interest-earning deposits 14,513 3.05 3,607 3.79 % Total interest-earning assets $ 570,047 5.28 % $ 613,171 5.18 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 94,375 1.75 % $ 69,178 0.62 % NOW accounts 69,562 1.15 68,170 0.58 % Money market accounts 75,882 2.01 89,313 2.60 % Certificates of deposit 182,721 3.76 222,534 4.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 422,540 2.57 449,195 2.86 % Other bank borrowings 4,000 7.71 9,448 8.73 % FHLB advances - - 5,956 5.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 426,540 2.62 % $ 464,599 3.02 %





For the Nine months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 460,972 5.90 % $ 503,664 5.80 % Investment securities 96,395 2.24 109,255 2.38 % Interest-earning deposits 23,326 4.45 5,060 3.55 Total interest-earning assets $ 580,693 5.24 % $ 617,979 5.18 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 89,171 1.69 % $ 73,676 0.46 % NOW accounts 71,022 1.17 67,145 0.47 % Money market accounts 76,828 2.20 98,021 2.44 % Certificates of deposit 191,936 4.04 209,985 4.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 428,957 2.75 448,827 2.58 % Other bank borrowings 4,832 7.55 9,100 8.57 % FHLB advances - - 4,151 5.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 433,789 2.80 % $ 462,078 2.72 %

The $32,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to an increase of $27,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $19,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, an increase of $11,000 in gain on sale of loans, and an increase of $1,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease of $26,000 in gain on sale of securities. The $248,000 increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year nine-month period was primarily due to a decrease of $149,000 in loss on sale of real estate, an increase of $115,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $14,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $5,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $32,000 in loss on sale of securities, and a decrease of $3,000 in gain on sale of loans.

The $260,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, is primarily attributable to increases of $414,000 in data processing expense, $77,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $67,000 in audit and examination fees, $49,000 in professional fees, $40,000 in other non-interest expense, $15,000 in loan and collection expense, and $12,000 in deposit insurance premium expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $317,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $55,000 in advertising expense, $33,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, and $9,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense. The $331,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same nine-month period in 2024, is primarily attributable to decreases of $470,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $184,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $179,000 in advertising expense, $65,000 in other non-interest expense, $47,000 in professional fees, $42,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $22,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, and $19,000 in loan and collection expense. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $594,000 in data processing expense, $86,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $17,000 in audit and examination fees. The increase in data processing expense resulted from a billing discrepancy with our core processor, which had failed to issue invoices for certain services dating back to December 2022. Upon discovery of the issue, we negotiated a discounted settlement to resolve the outstanding invoices.

Total assets decreased $17.9 million, or 2.8%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $619.6 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in net loans receivable of $12.6 million, or 2.7%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $458.3 million at March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million, or 12.9%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $30.4 million at March 31, 2025, premises and equipment of $736,000, or 4.0%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.6 million at March 31, 2025, loans-held-for-sale of $734,000, or 42.4%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $999,000 at March 31, 2025, core deposit intangible of $216,000, or 18.0%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $983,000 at March 31, 2025, investment securities of $102,000, or 0.1%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $95.9 million at March 31, 2025, and partially offset by increases in real estate owned of $482,000, or 115.3% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $900,000 at March 31, 2025, deferred tax asset of $186,000, or 15.7%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.4 million at March 31, 2025, other assets of $178,000, or 13.2%, from $1.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.5 million at March 31, 2025, bank owned life insurance of $87,000, or 1.3%, from $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million at March 31, 2025, and accrued interest receivable of $27,000, or 1.5%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.8 million at March 31, 2025.

Total liabilities decreased $19.8 million, or 3.4%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $564.9 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $17.2 million, or 3.0%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $556.8 million at March 31, 2025, other borrowings of $3.0 million, or 42.9%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $4.0 million at March 31, 2025, advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $137,000, or 26.3%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $384,000 at March 31, 2025, and partially offset by an increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $577,000, or 18.1%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.8 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $32.5 million, or 15.1%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $182.4 million at March 31, 2025, money market deposits of $5.7 million, or 6.6%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, and non-interest deposits of $535,000, or 0.4%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $129.8 million at March 31, 2025, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $19.3 million, or 25.2%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $96.0 million at March 31, 2025, and NOW accounts of $2.1 million, or 3.1%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $68.7 million at March 31, 2025. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, the Company had $3.0 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.9 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of six one-to-four family residential loans, six home equity loans, two commercial non-real estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one consumer loan at March 31, 2025, compared to five one-to-four family residential loans, four home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025 the Company had nine one-to-four family residential loans, six home equity loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and two consumer loans classified as substandard, compared to six one-to-four family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity loans and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as doubtful at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.9 million, or 3.6%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $54.7 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in shareholders' equity was comprised of net income for the nine-month period of $2.7 million, a decrease in the Company's accumulated other comprehensive loss of $559,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $370,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $19,000, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $1.2 million, and stock repurchases of $517,000.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”, and“intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as“will”,“would”,“should”,“could”, or“may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company's business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services and fees.





HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $22,197 and $25,505 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Respectively) $ 30,439 $ 34,948 Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost March 31, 2025: $34,751; June 30, 2024: $30,348, Respectively) 32,149 27,037 Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value March 31, 2025: $52,428; June 30, 2024: $54,450, Respectively) 63,066 67,302 Other Securities 636 1,614 Loans Held-for-Sale 999 1,733 Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (March 31, 2025: $4,632; June 30, 2024: $4,574, Respectively) 458,301 470,852 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,802 1,775 Premises and Equipment, Net 17,567 18,303 Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,897 6,810 Goodwill 2,990 2,990 Core Deposit Intangible 983 1,199 Deferred Tax Asset 1,367 1,181 Real Estate Owned 900 418 Other Assets 1,528 1,350 Total Assets $ 619,624 $ 637,512 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS ' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 129,799 $ 130,334 Interest-bearing 426,964 443,673 Total Deposits 556,763 574,007 Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance 384 521 Other Borrowings 4,000 7,000 Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities 3,758 3,181 Total Liabilities 564,905 584,709 SHAREHOLDERS ' EQUITY Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding - - Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,118,764 and 3,142,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Respectively 32 32 Additional Paid-in Capital 42,055 41,739 Unearned ESOP Stock (336 ) (408 ) Retained Earnings 15,024 14,055 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (2,056 ) (2,615 ) Total Shareholders ' Equity 54,719 52,803 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS ' EQUITY $ 619,624 $ 637,512





HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine months ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 6,740 $ 7,281 $ 20,426 $ 21,952 Investment securities 83 124 213 573 Mortgage-backed securities 493 451 1,406 1,384 Other interest-earning assets 109 34 779 135 Total interest income 7,425 7,890 22,824 24,044 Interest expense Deposits 2,675 3,194 8,851 8,688 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings - 87 - 180 Other bank borrowings 76 205 274 586 Total interest expense 2,751 3,486 9,125 9,454 Net interest income 4,674 4,404 13,699 14,590 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 6 11 (172 ) (5 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,668 4,393 13,871 14,595 Non-interest income Gain on sale of loans 80 69 181 184 Loss on sale of real estate - - (266 ) (415 ) Gain(Loss) on sale of securities - 26 (6 ) 26 Income on Bank-Owned Life Insurance 29 28 87 82 Service charges on deposit accounts 382 363 1,165 1,151 Other income 47 20 165 50 Total non-interest income 538 506 1,326 1,078 Non-interest expense Compensation and benefits 2,136 2,453 6,667 7,137 Occupancy and equipment 610 533 1,711 1,625 Data processing 553 139 1,107 513 Audit and examination fees 150 83 473 456 Franchise and bank shares tax 135 168 304 488 Advertising 22 77 123 302 Professional fees 145 96 396 443 Loan and collection 46 31 104 123 Amortization Core Deposit Intangible 70 79 216 258 Deposit insurance premium 102 90 267 289 Other expenses 282 242 729 794 Total non-interest expense 4,251 3,991 12,097 12,428 Income before income taxes 955 908 3,100 3,245 Provision for income tax expense 207 176 392 290 NET INCOME $ 748 $ 732 $ 2,708 $ 2,955 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.95





Three Months Ended Nine months ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Selected Operating Ratios ( 1) : Average interest rate spread 2.66 % 2.16 % 2.44 % 2.46 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 2.89 % 3.14 % 3.14 % Return on average assets 0.50 % 0.45 % 0.58 % 0.60 % Return on average equity 5.59 % 5.62 % 6.85 % 7.64 % Asset Quality Ratios ( 2) : Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.49 % 0.37 % 0.49 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 215.44 % 203.11 % 215.44 % 203.11 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 0.97 % Per Share Data: Shares outstanding at period end 3,118,764 3,145,236 3,118,764 3,145,236 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,061,928 3,047,335 3,062,511 3,039,907 Diluted 3,087,624 3,091,011 3,081,233 3,095,817 Book value per share at period end $ 17.55 $ 16.71 $ 17.55 $ 16.71





______________ (1) Ratios for the three and nine month periods are annualized. (2) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.





























CONTACT: James R. Barlow Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer (318) 222-1145