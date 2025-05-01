Rumble Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com .
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: .
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
...
