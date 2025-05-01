Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rumble Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-05-01 04:30:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the“Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

...

Source: Rumble Inc.


MENAFN01052025004107003653ID1109498071

