Hyperion Functional Medicine Launches Comprehensive Functional Oncology Program

Innovative Care Model Targets Cancer at the Cellular and Metabolic Level Through Personalized, Integrative Therapies

- Jennifer BouchardFREMONT , IN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyperion Functional Medicine , a trailblazer in integrative and root-cause healing, is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Functional Oncology Program, a personalized and science-based approach to cancer care that goes beyond traditional treatment models. Led by Advanced Practice Nurse Jen Bouchard, the program is designed to empower patients with tools that target cancer on multiple fronts-addressing not just the tumor, but the whole person.Cancer disrupts the body's finely tuned cellular and organ systems. While pharmaceuticals and targeted therapies can provide dramatic results, cancer cells are notoriously adaptable, often finding ways to resist treatment. Hyperion's approach addresses this challenge by targeting the underlying metabolic, hormonal, inflammatory, and environmental contributors to cancer progression.“Our Functional Oncology model isn't one-size-fits-all,” said Bouchard.“We develop custom protocols based on each patient's unique cancer pathways, with the goal of optimizing conventional treatments while improving long-term health outcomes.”What Patients Can Expect from the Functional Oncology Program:During an Inspiration Encounter, patients meet with Jen Bouchard to discuss medical history, treatment goals, and explore how functional oncology can complement their current cancer care. Key focus areas include:- Optimizing the Cancer Microenvironment: Creating a biological terrain that discourages cancer proliferation and supports healthy cellular regeneration.- Lifestyle and Environmental Detoxification: Educating patients on how to minimize toxic exposures and reduce cancer risk factors through tailored lifestyle changes.- Inflammation and Immune Support: Decreasing systemic inflammation while supporting immune function, gut health, and microbiome optimization.- Targeted Nutraceuticals and Off-Label Pharmaceuticals: Evidence-based use of medications such as Statins, Mebendazole, Metformin, and Ivermectin, when indicated, to interfere with cancer cell metabolism and growth.- Nutrition Based on Metabolic Signatures: Implementing customized dietary plans based on the patient's cancer type and metabolic profile. Unlike generic protocols such as the ketogenic diet, these plans are highly individualized.- Hormonal Balance and Detoxification: Especially vital in hormone-driven cancers, the program focuses on reducing toxic estrogen metabolites and supporting hormone pathways.- Stress and Cortisol Management: Integrating proven stress-reduction strategies to lower cortisol levels that may influence tumor progression.Central to this initiative is Hyperion's interactive Functional Oncology Tree, a visual and educational tool that illustrates how cancer develops, thrives, and can be disrupted through comprehensive care. From its metabolic "roots " to its hallmarks displayed in the "leaves," the tree guides patients and practitioners in understanding the layered complexity of cancer.Patients interested in learning more are encouraged to schedule a 30-minute consultation with Jen Bouchard to discover how Hyperion can support their cancer healing journey from the inside out.About Hyperion Functional Medicine:Hyperion Functional Medicine offers personalized, science-driven health solutions grounded in root-cause healing. The clinic specializes in functional oncology, chronic illness, gut health, hormone balance, and inflammation management, empowering patients to take control of their health naturally and holistically.

