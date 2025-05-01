Jeannie Savage Weaves Mystery And Romance In Her Captivating Novel

A story of resilience, family, and unexpected truths in a thrilling historical setting.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeannie Savage's historical fiction novel, "The Lady and The Pinkerton ," unfolds a gripping tale of mystery, family ties, and unexpected romance in post-Civil War America. A retired office manager for a real estate company, Savage blends her love for research and storytelling into a compelling narrative that highlights the strength of the human spirit.In this book, Hamilton Hatcher hires Pinkerton Detective Jake Kincaide to locate his missing sister, Sarah Hatcher. After months of investigation, Jake discovers property registered under Sarah's name but it's a mysterious woman named Kate who greets him. As secrets unravel, Jake realizes that the motivations behind Hamilton's search may be far more sinister than they appear. Readers are treated to a rich tapestry of suspense and budding romance set against a vivid historical backdrop.Savage, a cancer survivor and passionate researcher, drew on her love for genealogy and storytelling to craft this intricate and heartfelt novel. Her journey as a writer is fueled by her resilience and dedication to inspiring others through faith, perseverance, and creativity."The Lady and The Pinkerton" motivates readers to embrace life's uncertainties and find strength in truth and love. An engaging and thought-provoking read, this book is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

