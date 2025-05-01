CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK ) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable May 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281, or

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

