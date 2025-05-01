Olin Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
Olin Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations (a)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
Sales
$ 1,644.2
$ 1,635.3
Operating Expenses:
Cost of Goods Sold
1,495.5
1,428.0
Selling and Administrative
101.0
101.9
Restructuring Charges
4.0
8.3
Other Operating Income
-
0.2
Operating Income
43.7
97.3
Interest Expense
48.5
44.6
Interest Income
1.2
0.8
Non-operating Pension Income
5.7
6.8
Income before Taxes
2.1
60.3
Income Tax Provision
0.9
12.5
Net Income
1.2
47.8
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(0.2)
(0.8)
Net Income Attributable to Olin Corporation
$ 1.4
$ 48.6
Net Income Attributable to Olin Corporation per Common Share:
Basic
$ 0.01
$ 0.41
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ 0.40
Dividends per Common Share
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
115.3
119.9
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
116.6
121.9
(a) Unaudited.
Olin Corporation
Segment Information (a)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In millions)
2025
2024
Sales:
Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls
$ 924.5
$ 884.6
Epoxy
331.7
341.3
Winchester
388.0
409.4
Total Sales
$ 1,644.2
$ 1,635.3
Income before Taxes:
Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls
$ 78.3
$ 76.6
Epoxy
(28.4)
(11.8)
Winchester
22.8
72.2
Corporate/Other:
Environmental Expense
(5.0)
(5.8)
Other Corporate and Unallocated Costs
(20.0)
(25.8)
Restructuring Charges
(4.0)
(8.3)
Other Operating Income
-
0.2
Interest Expense
(48.5)
(44.6)
Interest Income
1.2
0.8
Non-operating Pension Income
5.7
6.8
Income before Taxes
$ 2.1
$ 60.3
(a) Unaudited.
Olin Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets (a)
|
|
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(In millions, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 174.0
$ 175.6
$ 150.9
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,107.3
1,007.8
907.4
Income Taxes Receivable
15.8
11.5
15.4
Inventories, Net
875.2
823.5
823.9
Other Current Assets
79.0
61.4
54.2
Total Current Assets
2,251.3
2,079.8
1,951.8
Property, Plant and Equipment
(Less Accumulated Depreciation of $5,291.8, $5,189.2 and $4,917.5)
2,266.5
2,328.4
2,451.5
Operating Lease Assets, Net
289.0
302.2
334.9
Deferred Income Taxes
54.5
53.4
90.7
Other Assets
1,171.6
1,185.1
1,123.5
Intangibles, Net
198.6
206.6
235.6
Goodwill
1,423.5
1,423.6
1,423.3
Total Assets
$ 7,655.0
$ 7,579.1
$ 7,611.3
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Current Installments of Long-term Debt
$ 19.2
$ 129.0
$ 80.9
Accounts Payable
812.0
861.6
763.7
Income Taxes Payable
116.9
141.3
161.7
Current Operating Lease Liabilities
62.5
64.8
68.2
Accrued Liabilities
428.4
435.5
341.6
Total Current Liabilities
1,439.0
1,632.2
1,416.1
Long-term Debt
3,016.6
2,713.2
2,684.8
Operating Lease Liabilities
231.9
243.2
274.1
Accrued Pension Liability
207.6
197.7
211.4
Deferred Income Taxes
417.9
430.5
470.0
Other Liabilities
303.9
306.9
347.8
Total Liabilities
5,616.9
5,523.7
5,404.2
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value Per Share; Authorized 240.0 Shares;
Issued and Outstanding 115.1 Shares (115.7 and 119.4 in 2024)
115.1
115.7
119.4
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(430.6)
(450.1)
(489.7)
Retained Earnings
2,321.5
2,357.5
2,542.3
Olin Corporation's Shareholders' Equity
2,006.0
2,023.1
2,172.0
Noncontrolling Interests
32.1
32.3
35.1
Total Equity
2,038.1
2,055.4
2,207.1
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 7,655.0
$ 7,579.1
$ 7,611.3
(a) Unaudited.
Olin Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (a)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In millions)
2025
2024
Operating Activities:
Net Income
$ 1.2
$ 47.8
Depreciation and Amortization
132.2
129.7
Stock-based Compensation
4.0
4.4
Deferred Income Taxes
(18.2)
(13.9)
Qualified Pension Plan Contributions
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.3)
|
Qualified Pension Plan Income
|
(5.0)
|
|
(6.0)
|
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
(98.2)
|
|
(37.5)
|
Income Taxes Receivable/Payable
|
(34.0)
|
|
9.6
|
Inventories
|
(43.9)
|
|
31.2
|
Other Current Assets
|
4.2
|
|
3.6
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
|
(32.5)
|
|
(95.9)
|
Other Assets
|
4.6
|
|
(0.7)
|
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|
1.1
|
|
5.7
|
Other Operating Activities
|
(1.4)
|
|
3.3
|
Net Operating Activities
|
(86.0)
|
|
81.0
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(61.4)
|
|
(44.3)
|
Payments under Other Long-term Supply Contracts
|
-
|
|
(28.5)
|
Other Investing Activities
|
(1.0)
|
|
(1.9)
|
Net Investing Activities
|
(62.4)
|
|
(74.7)
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term Debt Borrowings, Net
|
199.9
|
|
94.7
|
Common Stock Repurchased and Retired
|
(20.2)
|
|
(105.4)
|
Stock Options Exercised
|
1.9
|
|
19.8
|
Employee Taxes Paid for Share-based Payment Arrangements
|
-
|
|
(10.5)
|
Dividends Paid
|
(23.0)
|
|
(23.9)
|
Debt Issuance Costs
|
(12.0)
|
|
-
|
Net Financing Activities
|
146.6
|
|
(25.3)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
0.2
|
|
(0.4)
|
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(1.6)
|
|
(19.4)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
|
175.6
|
|
170.3
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
$ 174.0
|
|
$ 150.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Unaudited.
|
|
|
|
Olin Corporation
|
|
Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 47.8
|
Add Back:
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
48.5
|
44.6
|
Interest Income
|
(1.2)
|
(0.8)
|
Income Tax Provision
|
0.9
|
12.5
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
132.2
|
129.7
|
EBITDA
|
181.6
|
233.8
|
Add Back:
|
|
|
Restructuring Charges
|
4.0
|
8.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 185.6
|
$ 242.1
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Unaudited.
|
Olin Corporation
|
|
Olin's definition of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is Net Debt divided by the Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt at the end of any reporting period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Installments of Long-term Debt
|
$ 19.2
|
|
$ 129.0
|
|
$ 80.9
|
Long-term Debt
|
3,016.6
|
|
2,713.2
|
|
2,684.8
|
Total Debt
|
3,035.8
|
|
2,842.2
|
|
2,765.7
|
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(174.0)
|
|
(175.6)
|
|
(150.9)
|
Net Debt
|
$ 2,861.8
|
|
$ 2,666.6
|
|
$ 2,614.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA (b)
|
$ 817.4
|
|
$ 873.9
|
|
$ 1,118.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
3.5
|
|
3.1
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Unaudited.
|
(b)
|
Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2025 is calculated as the three months ended March 31, 2025 plus the year ended December 31, 2024 less the
SOURCE Olin CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment